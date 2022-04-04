Moncton's Harvest House helps those in recovery gain new skills

A Moncton shelter and addiction recovery service has opened the doors of a new centre to help people transition into the workforce or further their education.

The Harvest House Skills and Employment Centre, located on High Street in the downtown, has already had 59 people sign up since its soft launch last month.

The new space helps people struggling with addiction and homelessness learn how to budget, study for their GED, develop leadership skills, learn about nutrition and build their résumé. The centre also offers grief counselling and art and music therapy.

Marc Belliveau, Harvest House executive director, said the centre's purpose is to give people the life skills they need to get back on their feet.

Harvest House in Moncton helping people get back on their feet with new skills centre Duration 2:30 Harvest House Atlantic celebrates opening of new Skills and Employment Centre for people trying to move on from addiction and homelessness 2:30

He added there are "absolutely no requirements" to join the program, and there's no time limit, either.

"Some people could be one or two classes, some people could be a year," he said. "It just depends on the need."

Belliveau said the centre has 13 volunteer instructors.

Marc Belliveau, Harvest House Atlantic executive director, said he hopes the new Skills and Employment Centre will help give people hope and a purpose. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

Wayne Wyld, 43, has tried other addiction and detox programs, but nothing ever worked, he said.

He said he's been clean for seven weeks and is now taking classes at the new centre.

What sets Harvest House's program apart is the Christian-based approach,focusing on more than just recovery, Wyld said.

"Right now for a lot of us, the streets look kind of dark and gloomy, but one day they'll look bright again as we walk with God," he said.

"The brotherhood that we have there, the volunteers that come in and work with us, it's just an amazing, amazing program, and I wouldn't turn back for anything."

Tania Mackenzie said of all the classes offered at the new centre, art therapy has been her favourite. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

The skills centre can help people figure out their path, whether that's going back to school or connecting with local businesses for employment opportunities, Belliveau said a lot of focus on the trades, including welding, plumbing and carpentry, as well as human services, like counselling.

A number of local employers are interested in working with Harvest House, Belliveau said.

"We do have people willing to take one, two, three chances with people to really help them get back on their feet and move forward with their life."

Harvest House Atlantic's new Skills and Employment Centre has already had 59 people come through the doors to take advantage of the classes on offer. (Raechel Huizinga/CBC)

The skills centre has been a passion project three years in the making, but last December, enough funding came together to finally get it off the ground.

Harvest House bought the building, which was once the Music Stop, about a year ago, and transformed it over the past three months. In the future, Belliveau said Harvest hopes to expand, which could include opening another skills centre in town.

"It all comes down to hope and purpose, and so if we can provide that here everyday, then we feel like we're doing exactly what we were called to do," he said.

Harvest House Atlantic has a new Skills and Employment Centre at 108 High St. in Moncton. The building also houses the organization's head office. (Pierre Fournier CBC)

Tania Mackenzie, who's been overcoming her addiction and taking classes at the centre, said of all the activities offered, she enjoys art therapy most.

"I enjoy the art, just sitting and resting, and learning to be still," she said.

"Learning to rest for me is a big deal, learning how to just enjoy the day, one day at a time."

Mackenzie said she's received trauma-informed care at Harvest House and hasn't felt judged.

"Don't put yourself in a box. People put themselves in a box because of what we've been through, and the stigma around addiction."