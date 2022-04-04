Moncton's Harvest House helps those in recovery gain new skills
New skills and employment centre, on High St. in the downtown, launched in March
A Moncton shelter and addiction recovery service has opened the doors of a new centre to help people transition into the workforce or further their education.
The Harvest House Skills and Employment Centre, located on High Street in the downtown, has already had 59 people sign up since its soft launch last month.
The new space helps people struggling with addiction and homelessness learn how to budget, study for their GED, develop leadership skills, learn about nutrition and build their résumé. The centre also offers grief counselling and art and music therapy.
Marc Belliveau, Harvest House executive director, said the centre's purpose is to give people the life skills they need to get back on their feet.
He added there are "absolutely no requirements" to join the program, and there's no time limit, either.
"Some people could be one or two classes, some people could be a year," he said. "It just depends on the need."
Belliveau said the centre has 13 volunteer instructors.
Wayne Wyld, 43, has tried other addiction and detox programs, but nothing ever worked, he said.
He said he's been clean for seven weeks and is now taking classes at the new centre.
What sets Harvest House's program apart is the Christian-based approach,focusing on more than just recovery, Wyld said.
"Right now for a lot of us, the streets look kind of dark and gloomy, but one day they'll look bright again as we walk with God," he said.
"The brotherhood that we have there, the volunteers that come in and work with us, it's just an amazing, amazing program, and I wouldn't turn back for anything."
The skills centre can help people figure out their path, whether that's going back to school or connecting with local businesses for employment opportunities, Belliveau said a lot of focus on the trades, including welding, plumbing and carpentry, as well as human services, like counselling.
A number of local employers are interested in working with Harvest House, Belliveau said.
"We do have people willing to take one, two, three chances with people to really help them get back on their feet and move forward with their life."
The skills centre has been a passion project three years in the making, but last December, enough funding came together to finally get it off the ground.
Harvest House bought the building, which was once the Music Stop, about a year ago, and transformed it over the past three months. In the future, Belliveau said Harvest hopes to expand, which could include opening another skills centre in town.
"It all comes down to hope and purpose, and so if we can provide that here everyday, then we feel like we're doing exactly what we were called to do," he said.
Tania Mackenzie, who's been overcoming her addiction and taking classes at the centre, said of all the activities offered, she enjoys art therapy most.
"I enjoy the art, just sitting and resting, and learning to be still," she said.
"Learning to rest for me is a big deal, learning how to just enjoy the day, one day at a time."
Mackenzie said she's received trauma-informed care at Harvest House and hasn't felt judged.
"Don't put yourself in a box. People put themselves in a box because of what we've been through, and the stigma around addiction."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?