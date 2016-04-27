It's baaack—Harvest Music Festival kicks off in Fredericton today

The wait is finally over for fans of live music.

Fredericton's Harvest Music Festival officially kicks off today, a welcome return after its cancellation last year due to the pandemic.

"For everybody right now, we're all in this desired state to get back to create a new normal," said Brent Staeben, music director for the Harvest Music Festival.

"The hug you've been waiting to get from a friend for the past 18 months. Something lost that has been refound."

Brent Staeben, music director for the Harvest Music Festival, said this is the fourth version of the festival that had been put together over the last year. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Staeben is hopeful the live music will bring joy and comfort to people attending events with family and friends.

He also hopes this year's festival, formerly called Harvest Jazz and Blues Festival, will bring hope to the city's downtown businesses, a signal that "we will rise again as a community."

Who's playing?

Three-time Grammy nominee Ruthie Foster will officially kick off the festival at the Fredericton Playhouse on Tuesday.

"An absolute perfect Tuesday night in the Playhouse," Staeben said.

Because of COVID-19, there was another show opening this past weekend with American singer Lilly Hiatt.

David Myles is one of the performers at this year's Harvest Music Festival. (Mat Dunlap for David Myles)

"It's just a great way to ease our way into the week."

Serena Ryder, David Myles, Matt Mays and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are a few of the many artists that will perform at the festival.

Performances are held at venues throughout the city's downtown core, and a free stage will also be running in Officers' Square throughout the afternoons and evenings.

While Harvest focuses on local artists, it will also feature artists from across North America.

"We're really the only festival in Canada this year to feature major touring American artists," Staeben said.

Planning, planning and more planning

Over the course of the annual festival's history, organizers have had to plan during major world events such as the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and major hurricanes.

Now they've added a global pandemic to the list.

"It comes with the territory," Staeben said.

In fact, he said, this year's plan is the fourth version of the festival that had been put together over the last year.

The festival lost about a third of its sponsors due to the uncertainty of just how many shows and venues there would be. Every time organizers settled on acts and lineups, and bookings and flights — COVID-19 regulations would change.

They've also had to jump through hoops to get American artists in and out of the country with a variety of COVID-19 tests.

Show Your Proof of Vaccination, GET A WRISTBAND<br><br>Proof of Vaccination is required for Blues Tent + Playhouse shows. We’ve got a big team who will make sure this process is as quick as possible. <br><br>You can help us keep the lines moving by picking up a Harvest Wristband! 1/3 <a href="https://t.co/v0z9dZYbVE">pic.twitter.com/v0z9dZYbVE</a> —@Harvest_Canada

Proof of vaccination is required to attend the festival shows at the Playhouse or in the Blues Tent.

Staeben is hopeful it runs without a hitch this year.

"You're always expecting something to come along and give you a little bump," he said.

"A little bit of normal would be just great this week."

The festival will run from Sept. 14 to 19.