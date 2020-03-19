High school basketball team delivers big to community

A high school basketball team in rural New Brunswick is stepping up its game off the court to assist people in the community who aren't able to leave home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several members of the Hartland Huskies jumped at a message from coach Joel Everett on Tuesday when he asked the team for help delivering groceries to people who couldn't leave their homes.

"Full credit to the boys, almost all of them responded immediately saying yes we want to help," Everett said, adding that many of the students were bored at home.

A handful of players assisted by Everett and two other teachers from Hartland Community School went to Hartland Valufoods and shopped for orders that were called into the grocery store.

Jakob Sharp spent 90 minutes helping to dig out a driveway for a woman who was away for most of the winter. (Submitted/Joel Everett)

"I wanted to make sure we kept the group small," Everett said to ensure the group was following protocol from public health at the time.

The team assembled five orders that had been called into the store by people who were self-isolating or couldn't leave their home.

"We went around the shelves, picked all the items, put them all in the cart, put them through the cash register, bagged them," Everett described.

After the shopping was done, the squad delivered the orders to the families.

"It felt good to give back," said Huskies player Damon McBrine, who said that the community has supported the team throughout the season.

Team-building

The goodwill didn't stop there for some of the players.

A woman in Woodstock was looking for help to pick away the ice in her driveway that built up while she was away over the winter.

Everett said after the groceries were delivered a couple of the students spent about an hour and a half digging out the woman.

"We can all learn a lot from this even though we're not in school, sitting at our desks doing assignments," Everett said.

McBrine said it was a good opportunity to get to know his teammates off the court.

"It was pretty cool because we got to see how each other were, and how they were other than basketball players, and got to know them a lot better."

Coach Everett said it was a nice change of pace for the team to work together.

"We've all just been sitting on pins and needles waiting for the next bit of news to come in, waiting for the next hammer to drop — it was nice to forget about all that."