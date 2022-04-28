The federal, provincial and municipal governments are spending more than $8.9 million to build a new arena and recreation space in Hartland.

Called the Central Carleton Community Complex, the building will go up behind the existing arena in the western New Brunswick town of about 1,000.





"The Central Carleton Community Complex will be a cornerstone of our new community for current and future generations to enjoy for decades to come," Hartland Mayor Tracey DeMerchant said in a government news release.



The planned community complex has been in development since 2017. (Central Carleton Community Complex)



The project has been in development since 2017.

This an important project for the residents of Hartland and of the entire region. - Bill Hogan, public safety minister

The province committed $3 million in 2020. The federal government and the municipal governments are providing over $3.6 million and $2.4 million respectively.



The community complex aims to serve five local service districts surrounding the central Carleton region, town of Hartland and other surrounding areas.



Original outlines of the plans for the complex emphasized economic development as key aspects of what it will mean for the small rural community.

Retailers, food services, and local employers converge in the town of Hartland which, according to an information graphic detailing plans from 2017, make it an ideal place for the community complex.



"This an important project for the residents of Hartland and of the entire region," said Public Safety Minister Bill Hogan.

"This project is the culmination of a lot of hard work and tremendous support from area residents, the private sector and all three levels of government."