Hartland's famous bridge celebrates 100 years with a cover
Bridge, which was originally uncovered, gained roof 100 years ago
The world's longest covered bridge is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
The Hartland covered bridge is definitely the longest of New Brunswick's famed covered bridges and its most popular.
Gaby Mann, Hartland's manager of tourism, said even after a century the bridge remains an integral part of the community.
"It's the reason people leave the highway," said Mann
"We're up to, gosh, 1,000, 2,000 visitors a week, not counting the tour buses."
Hartland's uncovered bridge?
While this year is the 100th birthday of the Hartland bridge being covered, the bridge itself is older than that.
The bridge was built in 1901, when community members grew tired of having to use ferries to get from one side of the St. John River to the other and formed the Hartland Bridge Company.
"That was a bunch of private citizens who got tired of waiting for the government to decide whether or not to build a bridge and they went ahead and they built one," said Mann
Construction on the then uncovered bridge began in 1899 and had its grand opening on July 1, 1901.
While there were celebrations planned to mark the first crossing, the bridge opened a little ahead of schedule.
"Dr. Walter Chestnut had a patient on the other side of the river who was expecting a child, and he needed to get across to attend the birth," said Mann.
"So he crossed a little bit early."
The bridge stayed uncovered until 1922, when a roof was added to help protect the wooden structure from the elements.
While this had the obvious benefit of keeping rain off the road, it also kept snow off it, which, believe it or not, became an issue at the time.
"In the 1920s, you still had a fair number of people using horse and wagon or in the winter horse and sleighs," said Mann.
"The first year or two, they actually had to take snow into the bridge so the sleighs could get across."
A dying breed
Covered bridges, which were once plentiful in the province, have declined in numbers.
The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure lists 58 covered bridges in the province.
Mann said there are many reasons why the Hartland bridge has remained.
There's the obvious tourism benefits of being home to the world's largest covered bridge, and the town also has a modern bridge just upstream to deal with most traffic.
But Mann said the downtown covered bridge remains an important part of the community, which also helps explain its longevity.
"We use it to get across to visit with each other, to, you know, get to the grocery store, to get to the hardware store, so we see it daily," said Mann.
"Some of the other bridges are not not so fortunate in that they're in there in kind of more hidden places."
The town will be marking the covered bridge's anniversary this weekend.
Festivities will include a market on the bridge, which will give patrons a chance to walk on the bridge.
With files from Information Morning Summer Edition
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?