Teens fought back to improve cafeteria food … and won

Kennedy McGeachy and Jenna Dixon's petition for healthier meal options at Harbour View High School in Saint John has led to success.

McGeachy and Dixon began petitioning for healthier meal options in October 2017 after the contract with food service provider Chartwells was renewed.

The students worried their food choices would be limited.

"When we found out they were returning in September, we were pretty disappointed," Dixon said in an interview with Information Morning Saint John.

"We decided to fight back," she said.

The students said Chartwells has been very open and receptive to the changes they've requested, and the board members are genuinely excited to be working with them.

"Thankfully, after about a few weeks of putting out that petition to the public and going to the legislature with our petition, we were able to start a dialogue with Chartwells, which we in the past didn't have," McGeachy said.

The new options

Now, for $6 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, students can choose between a quesadilla or chicken shawarma with curried rice, and a choice of "super salad" plus a milk.

Wednesdays feature a pasta bar, where students can choose the kind of pasta they want, the sauce and the veggies they want to top it off with.

On Fridays, there's a stir fry bar.

Education Minister Brian Kenny spoke to Harbour View High McGeachy and Dixon in 2017. (Submitted by Kennedy McGeachy)

"The line for that is so long, but you wait in that line for 20 minutes and you get that stir fry — so worth it, it looks like something you would get at a restaurant," McGeachy said.

"Like it comes in the little box, you get chopsticks and everything, fresh veggies too, like they actually crunch."

Before, the cafeteria served options such as pizza that tasted like "cardboard" and carrots that tasted like "chemicals," the students said.

'Speak up'

Dixon, McGeachy, staff, Harbour View's principal, and members of Chartwells board meet on a monthly basis to go over what the menu looks like, how the students are reacting to it, and if there are any other adaptations they need to make.

Two students will be selected to take their place on the committee for next year, since McGeachy and Dixon are graduating this year.

Harbourview High School students Kennedy McGeachy and Jenna Dixon started a petition in the fall to improve cafeteria food and established a regular review committee with staff and government. 9:36

McGeachy encourages other students to speak up about any issues they may have with their school's food.

"If you have a problem, speak up about it, because Jenna and I were able to make that change, and we didn't think it was possible."