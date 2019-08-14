New agreement between Sea Dogs and TD Bank means new name for Harbour Station

A new five-year sponsorship agreement between the Saint John Sea Dogs and TD Bank Group means Harbour Station will be getting a new name.

The announcement was made Wednesday at the start of the Sea Dogs training camp, but the new name for the arena used by the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team will be revealed at a later time.

Sea Dogs president Trevor Georgie said the team's new partner has deep New Brunswick ties, citing the number of people employed in the province and noting former premier Frank McKenna is now the bank's deputy chair.

"They are also a partner that I think can help us collaborate and find new synergies with their sponsorship portfolios," said Georgie.

TD is heavily invested in music and a number of different entertainment properties and Georgie said that will benefit the team and the arena.

"I think you're going to see a very engaged, very proud, and very involved partner in TD Bank acting not just as naming rights partners of the building and partners of the Sea Dogs but just as ambassadors to Saint John and to our region."

McCain speaks at the announcement of a new sponsorship agreement with TD Bank Group. (Steven Webb/CBC) The Sea Dogs recently signed a new five-year lease with the Harbour Station Commission.

The details of the lease weren't released to the public but the team had threatened to leave Harbour Station, which has annual deficits of roughly $600,000 to $800,000. The city agreed to pay the team $100,000 over five years to stay.

But Georgie said TD Bank is as committed as much at the team is to the new partnership agreement.

"It's a great day for Saint John."

In a release, McKenna said TD Bank was proud of its growing presence in New Brunswick

"This sponsorship represents an opportunity for TD to engage fans and the community in space where they can connect, participate, and cheer on the home team through signature events."

TD is the first naming rights sponsor in the building's 26-year history. Harbour Station opened in 1993.