Harbour Lights City Market show raises $54K for food banks in southwestern N.B.

A hearty breakfast, live Christmas music and comical predictions for 2020 kicked off the day Friday for hundreds of people in Saint John, all while raising more than $54,000 in support of food banks in southwestern New Brunswick.

It was CBC Information Morning Saint John's Christmas at the City Market live broadcast show, as part of the 23rd annual Harbour Lights campaign.

The 2019 campaign has raised nearly $150,000 so far for the 15 food banks that serve Sussex to St. Stephen, with 11 days to go.

People started to line up outside the market at 4 a.m. — about two hours before the doors officially opened — in hopes of snagging one of the 2019 Harbour Lights mugs, hand-crafted by David Eastwood of Clay Design Inc., in Central Hampstead.

There was a limit of two per person and the $30 mugs sold out by 6:40 a.m., but near the end of the show a woman offered up one of the coveted mugs for live auction and it went for $75.

One of the biggest on-site donations was $15,000 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

CBC Information Morning Saint John host Julia Wright hosted the live broadcast and CBC New Brunswick News host Harry Forestell made his way through the crowd, interviewing people and collecting their donations. (InfoAMSJ/Twitter)

Charlotte Colpitts and her little brother Oliver baked 60 dozen sugar cookies using their grandmother's recipe to raise $575.

Mayor Don Darling and council members served up eggs, sausage, hash browns and a choice of coffee, tea or juice at the North Market Seafood stall to 600 people for $5 a plate, with all proceeds going to Harbour Lights.

CBC's "Gas Guru" and reporter Robert Jones entertained the crowd with his predictions for the coming year — always a highlight of the City Market show.

With 2020 being a municipal election year, Jones prognosticates historical conservation will be a big issue, given the current demolition of of Gothic Arches and the recent loss of Anglin House.

"People are asking, you know, will we be losing more dilapidated old relics in 2020? And my prediction — no, it looks like most of them will get re-elected," he said, prompting laughter.

It’s an annual tradition in Saint John. CBC Radio listeners crowd into the City Market for the Harbour Lights City Market show, which features predictions by Robert Jones for the year to come. 4:37

The Richard Kidd Jazz Trio played some holiday favourites, such as Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas and I'll Be Home for Christmas.

The show also featured Lily Van Beek, Piper Cobham, Abby Jones and Nuna Draper from the Interaction School of Performing Arts playing Feliz Navidad.

Each year, the campaign's founding partner, Port Saint John, installs a 30-metre tall Christmas tree on the Saint John harbourfront made up of strings of hundreds of light bulbs. Each $2 donation lights a bulb.

As donations are made, the tree is lit bulb by bulb until the entire tree is twinkling. Once $50,000 is raised, the star is also illuminated.

During this year's campaign, which started Dec. 2, Information Morning Saint John's Elke Semerad hit the road, broadcasting live from several locations in the region, highlighting the needs and efforts of local food banks and accepting donations.

Harbour Lights donations can be made online at CanadaHelps.org, or by dropping by the CBC Saint John newsroom, Suite 500A in the Brunswick Square atrium, weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., until Dec. 24.

Since 1997, Harbour Lights has raised more than $2.7 million.