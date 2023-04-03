Lane reductions on Saint John's Harbour Bridge in effect for next 7 months

Construction is starting up on the Saint John Harbour Bridge for the season, and it's back down to one lane in each direction.

The bridge rehabilitation project, which began in 2021, entered the third phase Sunday. The lane reduction will affect both sides and is expected to end in late November.

Jeff Carr, transportation and infrastructure minister for New Brunswick, said he understands the disruption can be inconvenient and frustrating.

"If we don't continue on with this project throughout the phases, then we'll be left with a piece of infrastructure that could eventually close someday and cost us a lot more," he said.

The zipper merge is again going to be a factor in how disruptive Harbour Bridge lane reductions will be this season. (Government of New Brunswick)

Each year until 2024 the bridge will be reduced to two lanes from early April until late November.

Repaving went on until the middle of December in 2022 because of construction delays.

"We're hoping that the company on site will be able to complete their task this year in a timely manner," Carr said Monday.

The fourth and final phase of the $26.4-million project will run from 2024-26. Tyler McLean, spokesperson for the Department of Transportation, said that phase will include deck rehabilitation of both ramps located on the east end and replacement of bearings and pier repairs on the underside of the bridge.

"During work for the final phase the bridge ramps will be closed, but the bridge itself will remain open to four lanes of traffic," he said.

The work this year involves removing existing asphalt, eliminating several expansion joints by installing continuous link slabs, replacing remaining expansion joints, new waterproofing and new asphalt.

"That is a substantial upgrade," Carr said.

Drivers who do not use the zipper merge technique make the delays worse, officials previously said. Last year, the province added informational videos, graphics and signage near the construction site to increase awareness of the importance of the manoeuvre.

The zipper merge traffic technique, explained Duration 0:34 The province wants New Brunswick drivers to understand — and use — the zipper merge. This video will be part of its campaign to demystify the misunderstood manoeuvre.

The federal government is contributing $7.3 million for the last two phases of the bridge project, which is expected to end in 2026. The provincial government is spending up to $7.7 million for the remaining two phases, as well.

Carr said by the end of the project, yearly lane closures will be a thing of the past.

"The goal is to not see any downtime on that bridge after 2026 after it's completely refurbished," he said.