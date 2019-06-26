The Rural Community of Hanwell, just outside Fredericton, is reminding residents to follow physical distancing rules, especially children and parents.

Mayor Susan Cassidy said the reminder on Faeboook was prompted by calls to the community office reporting gatherings of school-aged children who don't live in the same household.

"Our administrative staff had received a telephone call with concerns of residents in one of the subdivisions whose children were playing in a group together," said Cassidy.

"This had happened more than once and they were concerned for their own community's safety."

The province's state of emergency order forbids anyone from coming within two metres of another person unless they live together.

While these rules are not enforced in the workplace, play dates are not exempt from the order.

"I'm very sympathetic to parents with children and trying to keep them entertained," said Cassidy.

"It is challenging but this is not forever. This is a short-term thing."

The statement includes the province's hotline for non-compliance with physical distancing rules.

Cassidy said this isn't meant to encourage people to report any infraction they may see but to give people the information about where to go.

Most are complying

Despite the calls about kids playing together, Cassidy said the community has largely been following the spirit of the state of emergency.

"When I see people walking in the neighbourhood they're definitely respecting the physical distancing," she said.

"We've had very good response from the residents."

While this weekend is one where families normally gather for Easter, Cassidy said she expects residents will still celebrate together spiritually, but apart physically.

"There's so many virtual meetings that you can have and gatherings that I think it's so easy for everyone just to get together virtually," said Cassidy.

"There's so many of us that can't be with our loved ones over the holidays but we're finding ways to do it and do it safely."