Plans, location unveiled for new Hanwell school

The provincial government unveiled plans for a new school in Hanwell on Wednesday.

The K-8 school will house 650 students as the district education council and provincial government move to ease overcrowding at Fredericton-area schools.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said rising enrolment in the capital city has pushed 16 per cent of the student population into modular classrooms.

"It's going to help relieve the overcrowding that we've seen growing as a more and more serious problem in the south side area," Cardy said during a news conference at the Hanwell Community Centre.

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development said about 450 students from Hanwell are bused to and from Fredericton — a trip that could last close to an hour in some cases.

The school — the rural community's first — will be built adjacent to the community centre on government-owned property that's also next to the Hanwell Recreation Park.

"The community has been actively lobbying for several years to have the opportunity to educate our children closer to home," said Hanwell Mayor Susan Cassidy. "With today's announcement of the school's location, that will become a reality."

Hanwell Mayor Susan Cassidy said the community has been lobbying for a school for many years. (Radio-Canada)

The school will feature 36 classrooms; an early childhood room; an outdoor learning area; two gyms; specialty learning spaces, such as music rooms, a performing arts room, art rooms, science rooms, technology labs and resource spaces; and open project work areas for group collaboration.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2020 and the school is expected to open in January 2022.

A department release stated $3 million was earmarked in the 2019-20 provincial capital budget for the site selection, planning and design phases. It didn't include projected construction costs.

Other school projects delayed

The decision to green light the Hanwell school — and another school in Moncton — over several other projects fell under heavy scrutiny in December, when the province announced its capital budget.

The Progressive Conservative government scaled back Liberal-planned spending and postponed several high-profile projects in the process. They included a new K-8 school in Moncton to replace Bessborough and Hillcrest schools and the design of a new K-8 school in Campbellton.

The decision also dashed the hopes, for now, of the Anglophone South district education council, which is seeking approval for a major project to address declining enrolment and aging infrastructure across seven schools in low-income areas of Saint John .

Instead, the province decided to build two new K-8 schools, one of which will be in Cardy's riding of Fredericton West-Hanwell.

Cardy again defended the decision Wednesday, saying the Hanwell and Moncton schools were identified as priority projects for the available funds.

"This had nothing to do with politics," Cardy said. "And anyone who would like to see the documentation and the history around that is welcome to come down to my office and [I'm] happy to show all the documents with them.

"Hanwell needs a school. Hanwell's getting a school. And that's a good thing."

As for the future of the delayed projects, Cardy said it's up to the district education councils to come forth with their priorities and the province will address them using "the resources that we have."