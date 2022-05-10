2 people shot in Fredericton, no threat of shooter on the loose, police say

Fredericton police are asking residents to avoid the Hanwell Road area near Kingswood golf course after two people were shot Friday morning.

Officers were at Hanwell and Pine Grove Mini Home Community and are evacuating nearby homes, police said around 7 a.m. AT Friday.

In an interview, police chief Martin Gaudet said this is not an active shooter situation.

"Essentially there are two areas within that park, one is the crime scene, the other one's the hold scene right now, because we believe someone may be barricaded inside," Gaudet said.

He said two people have been shot. Both were taken to hospital and are in stable condition, he said.

Gaudet declined to say the people's age and gender.

One man has been arrested, and police are looking for another person, Gaudet said. He would not provide any details because of the ongoing investigation.

He said some homes have been evacuated and some people have been asked to shelter in place.

Gaudet said the force will release more information later Friday morning.

As of 8:30 a.m., police were still on scene, and had deployed an emergency response team.

At 7 a.m., RCMP New Brunswick tweeted that officers are responding to "a police operation" on Leafwood Crescent, which is in the same area, alongside the Fredericton police.

The RCMP statement said this does not meet the criteria of an Alert Ready emergency notification. RCMP did not say why.

"An Alert Ready message will be issued should there be a need. We will provide more information when available," RCMP said.

Gaudet said RCMP is involved in the response because parts of the shooting happened in their jurisdiction, just out of the Fredreicton border into Hanwell.