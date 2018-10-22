Community considers teleconferencing for council meetings after mayor resigns

The rural community of Hanwell is seeking advice from the Department of Environment and Local Government after the mayor resigned when told he wouldn't be excused from council meetings because of his day job.

Acting mayor Dave Morrison said council will ask about rules surrounding teleconferencing into meetings, including voting procedures.

Chris Melvin, the departed mayor of the community southeast of Fredericton, said he had already missed four meetings because of new responsibilities at his job at an insurance company.

"It's an opportunity with my career," Melvin said. "I had to do it."

Under a local bylaw, because he missed more than 20 per cent of meetings, Melvin was told he would have to pay back a percentage of his municipal salary if he didn't have an acceptable excuse.

At a meeting earlier this month, council deemed Melvin's work excuse not acceptable.

"We did it in closed session and it took over an hour," said acting mayor Morrison.

"People talked about it at length. It was an extremely tough decision to come to. We all respect and we like Mr. Melvin but actually the bylaw appears to be black and white. It's laid out as such and if it's not considered a valid excuse then the action will be taken."

Council said Melvin missed 38 per cent of the meetings, which would mean he would have to pay back 38 per cent of his $15,000 mayor's salary.

Teleconferencing allowed

Melvin said teleconferencing is something the council should consider in the future.

"Each individual municipality will have to amend its procedural bylaw to make it permissible," he said. "In this day and age it makes sense."

The Local Governance Act permits the use of "electronic means of communication" at council and committee of council meetings.

But a council member can't use teleconferencing for more than 25 per cent of regular council meetings each year except "for reasons of disability," the provincial act says.

Morrison said that Hanwell is consulting with Local Government about teleconferencing but stressed that too much of it could be a burden.

"Can you imagine if all the councils all around the country, everybody was attending these things electronically," said Morrison.

"What would get done?"

Weight on attendance

Morrison said he was surprised when he heard Melvin was resigning from his position.

"I didn't see it coming," said Morrison. "I knew Chris was a very capable mayor. He certainly enjoyed being mayor."

The bylaw that caused Melvin to resign had been a fixture of the council, and one of the readings of the bylaw was even seconded by Melvin.

"Even early on, the council put a lot of weight on attendance by [councillors] and mayors of council meetings," said Morrison.

Morrison said he expects the community to be able to elect a new mayor in byelections planned for December.