Undertaker secrets revealed in Acadian film screening on Halloween

The product of an Acadian filmmaker's morbid fascination with undertakers is getting a showcase from the National Film Board this Halloween, and it's a more uplifting take than you might imagine.

"It's more about life than death," said Georges Hannan, a Bathurst native now living in Moncton.

Undertaker For Life! is a 52-minute French-language documentary with English subtitles, based on interviews Hannan conducted with about a dozen funeral directors from across New Brunswick.

Most of them were French-speaking Roman Catholics in Memramcook, Moncton, Caraquet and Edmundston, but he also interviewed people from the Mi'kmaw community of Elsipogtog and from the local Jewish and Muslim faith communities.

Hannan interviewed about a dozen funeral directors for his movie, including Guy Belliveau of the Frenette Funeral Centre in Moncton. (Undertaker for life!/NFB)

"If you want to talk about life, I think the best people to talk to are the people that are closest to death," said Hannan.

It's the same principle when you're buying a car, he said. "You don't talk to the salesman, you go see the mechanic."

It took a while to break through anyone's controlled exterior, said Hannan.

But eventually his subjects had some pretty entertaining things to say.

For instance, when he asks, "How's business?," they might wryly tell him, "It's dead."

"They're incredibly funny people," said Hannan. "I think it's their way of defending themselves from all this hardship they're going through."

Hannan also captured some more serious social and philosophical observations.

Funeral directors say the nature of their work and the way people grieve are changing as church-based traditions are put aside. (Undertaker for life!/NFB)

"They feel there's a big void right now of how to deal with emotion, how to deal with grieving," said the filmmaker.

In the old days, church officials would direct family members to the funeral home, and there would be three days of group grieving.

But with interest in religion is waning, what was the "normal" process for hundreds of years has fallen by the wayside, he said.

"We're missing that. It's gone."

Nowadays, funerals are often put off until friends and family are able to travel or get time off, said Hannan.

"Grieving is not something you can put on the shelf," he said.

The National Film Board says that after a successful tour of the festival circuit, Hannan’s award-winning documentary Undertaker for Life! will be available free of charge on nfb.ca as of Oct. 31. (NFB)

Over the course of the project, Hannan's concept of what being an undertaker is all about changed.

He used to see them as a kind of concierge or janitor, who would clean things up after a person exited the health system.

Now, he sees them as a continuation of the health system, providing care for "the family, the village, the community that lost someone important in their life."

Hannan believes that's what motivated his grandfather to serve as an undertaker, of sorts, on the Island of Lamèque.

He found out five or 10 years ago from his mother, who is now 95, that, when she was a child, people would occasionally come to her family's home to fetch her father to come "stuff" their deceased loved ones.

"He'd wash up and then sharpen up his knife and take off," recounted Hannan.

Undertaking wasn't really his grandfather's profession, but it was something he did "to help people out."

At the time there was no bridge to the island, which is located at the northeast tip of the Acadian Peninsula.

The French version of Hannan's film title is Croque-mort. Cest beau la vie!, which could be translated more directly to, "Dead-biter. Life is beautiful!"

Croque is the French word for crunch and mort means dead. It's an old slang term for undertaker that plays on the debunked idea they used to bite a person's toe to make sure the person was really dead.

Hannan said many people have told him they found the film helpful, which comes as a bit of a surprise to him.

"I just made these people talk," he said. "And they said all kinds of strange things that they shouldn't say."

This isn't his first venture into the taboo.

For one previous project he interviewed sex shop owners.

They're "probably the most judged people on earth … right up there with the Hells Angels and and drug dealers."

They can't even get accounts for debit card readers, he said.

Hannan lampooned another of his film subjects as being essentially "liars." He was referring to smelt fishers he interviewed in northern New Brunswick, who each spun unbelievable tales about the one that got away.

Christine Aubé produced Undertaker for Life! She works at the NFB's studio in Moncton. (NFB)

Undertaker for Life! was produced by Christine Aubé, at the Moncton Centre for the NFB's Canadian Francophonie Studio.

It recently won best documentary in the society category at the Gémeaux awards. Those are the French-language version of the Canadian Screen Awards.

Hannan said another big honour was its official selection in this year's Hot Docs Festival, the biggest documentary festival in North America.

Hannan is now working as a sound recordist on a documentary series about inclusion in schools, together with director Julien Cadieux and Bernard Fougères, who also worked on the undertaker film. They've been filming in Quebec and New Brunswick.