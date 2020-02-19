Hampton native makes history with Canadian Screen Award nomination

For Hampton native Mike Yerxa, his nomination for a Canadian Screen Award this week came as a big surprise.

It's not because Yerxa isn't proud of the work he does casting the television show The Amazing Race Canada. Instead, he's surprised by the change it signals inside the industry.

"It's the first time that a reality or factual casting has been recognized in this category," said Yerxa, a senior producer on the show.

"So I was very surprised. Kind of shocked, actually."

Yerxa, who now lives and works in Toronto, was nominated for the industry award with fellow senior producer Jesse Storey in the category of best achievement in casting, up against scripted powerhouses like Anne With An E and Schitt's Creek.

The people who do casting for scripted shows are looking for actors who are best suited to play characters created by the screenwriter.

A scene from The Amazing Race Canada when the show visited New Brunswick. Here a team of competitors attempts to complete a challenge at Crosby Molasses in Saint John. (The Amazing Race Canada/Bell Media)

But Yerxa is looking for the actual character in a story that hasn't been written yet.

"Really, what it comes down to for us is we want competitive people and we want people who are really good storytellers," Yerxa said.

"Because part of the process is that they narrate their own journey on the show, right? So they really have to take us through the highs and lows of their journey."

The show pits 10 couples from across Canada in a race across the country, trying to overcome challenges presented by the producers of the show to avoid elimination.

'Humour always works'

Yerxa said the secret to finding the right people is in the interview process, which usually takes from 15 to 45 minutes.

They look for interesting back stories, for people who have unique motivations for wanting to be on the show, and for people who can communicate and have a good sense of humour.

"Humour always works," Yerxa said.

"I think it really comes down to a very basic thing: Who is kind of holding your attention and who is not?"

Another scene from The Amazing Race Canada at Kingsbrae Gardens in Saint Andrews. (The Amazing Race Canada/Bell Media)

And, unlike many Hollywood casting agents, they're also looking for diversity.

"What we always say to the people who apply for the show is 'This is a large puzzle,'" Yerxa said.

"And so we want to make sure that the cast looks like it, you know, it looks like Canada."

"We want to have a lot of different types of people represented and different parts of the country and we want different types of relationships represented," Yerxa said.

He points to last season as an example.

Can he win?

"We had a Sri Lankan couple that ran the race. We had an Indigenous married couple run. We had East Coast lesbians run the race. We had our first team from Saskatchewan."

Yerxa thinks his nomination means a lot for reality television in Canada.

"Finding compelling characters and stories [is] just as important as finding great actors, in my opinion. And it's just as much an art, I think, as being in a casting room and working through a difficult scene with actors, right?"

Does he think he can win over his scripted competition?

"Oh, I don't know," he said, "You know what, if we campaigned door-to-door, go after all the Canadian Academy members, maybe we have a shot.

"But, now I truly understand that cliche saying, 'It's just an honour to be nominated,' because it really is."

Yerxa will find out whether he's won in the week leading up to the televised Canadian Screen Awards gala, broadcast on CBC on March 29.