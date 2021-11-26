Hampton woman recovering after 6-day wait for surgery on broken ribs
Linda Cummings had to wait for an opening in ICU
After six days of waiting, a Hampton, N.B., woman is recovering after surgery on her broken ribs.
Linda Cummings slipped on her front porch last week.
She had to wait nearly a week for surgery because ICU beds at Moncton Hospital were filled with COVID-19 patients.
Brian Cummings said his mother got the news at 7:30 p.m. Friday night, hours after CBC N.B. posted a story about her plight.
"[They] advised me and my mom that a bed freed up and they were taking her down immediately for her emergency surgery," said Cummings.
"I got a call from them at around 1:30 this morning advising me that mom was out of surgery and was in recovery and that everything had gone as smooth as could be expected in the circumstances."
Cummings said his mother was recovering in hospital and he was heading out from his home in Miramichi to visit her.
COVID-19
Cummings said he can't say enough good things about the staff at the hospital, who've been supportive throughout the whole ordeal.
He also said that precautions put in place at the hospital mean he has no concerns of his mother potentially getting COVID-19 while recovering, even though there are several cases at the hospital.
With files from Marie Sutherland
