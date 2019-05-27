Hampton getting new seniors apartments

Ground has been broken for a new non-profit housing development for seniors in Hampton.

DeMille Place will be a 21-unit apartment complex on property across from St. Paul's Anglican Church.

"It probably just scratches the surface on the need, but we're certainly pleased to be able to be building this project now," said Stephen MacMackin, chair of DeMille Place Inc.

"For people who have lived here their whole life, it at least provides some opportunity for them to stay here."

Currently, any seniors or persons with disabilities who want to move out of their home in Hampton have to relocate to Sussex, Quispamsis or even Saint John, he said.

"I don't think people really understand this until they get there and have to deal with it — how disturbing and upsetting it can be."

The church struck a committee three years ago to see what could be done with the property.

"We want to build a community around us," said MacMackin.

The land for the project was donated to the church by the DeMille family back in 1811.

Members of the congregation are happy to be putting the unused asset to use in a way that will have a meaningful impact on people's lives, he said.

MLA Gary Crossman and town CAO Richard Malone check out the design drawings for DeMille Place during a groundbreaking ceremony at St. Paul's Church. (Town of Hampton/Facebook)

"We identified fairly quickly the need for seniors' housing … there's no apartment stock out here. …When people retire and want to leave their homes, there's no place for them to go."

But it took a lot of work to get the numbers to back up that idea.

That included a market survey, as well as visits and meetings with people around the community.

Volunteers from the church, including Donna Leonard, the vice-chair of the DeMille Place board, put many hours into the project, MacMackin said.

They created a list of names and worked with NB Housing to demonstrate the need.

They applied for funding from a new federal program, the National Housing Strategy Co-investment Fund, which is managed by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation. It's going to cover about 90 per cent of the mortgage.

The province is also contributing "a considerable piece."

And the church is contributing some funds in addition to the land.

NB Housing will subsidize eight of the units.

All of the units will be wheelchair accessible.

Stephen MacMackin is chair of Demille Place Inc., the non-profit 21-unit seniors apartment complex being built in Hampton. The property has been donated by St Paul's Anglican Church. 6:10

The lot is next to the Hampton Community Garden and the board is working with the town to try to connect the building to the municipal trail system across the street, MacMackin said.

A board of 10 people and a property manager will run the building as a non-profit organization.

Work started last weekend and could be completed by December or January.