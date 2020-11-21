Hampton, Saint John schools confirm COVID-19 cases, exposure

New Brunswick's Department of Education says two more schools have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

One case is at Simonds High School in Saint John and the other at Hampton Middle School, a spokesperson said.

Harbour View High School in Saint John also confirmed a possible exposure to the illness.

Nine schools in the province now have confirmed cases of COVID-19, in addition to two universities.

Danielle Elliott, the department's communications director, said the school communities have been notified.

"School staff will contact affected families with more information should there be any impacts on learning," she said in an email.

No student-to-student transmission has been determined in any of the three schools, according to Public Health.

All close contacts will be reached directly by officials.

The announcement follows a significant rise in the Saint John region, which is now under stricter, orange-level health rules. The area reported 16 new cases on Saturday, bringing it to 30 active cases.

Simonds High School has a student population of about 800 and 50 teaching staff, while Hampton Middle School has about 330 students, according to the district's website. Harbour View High School has about 900 students.

The most recent case in a school was reported on Oct. 31 at Townsview School in Woodstock.

Six schools in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) reported cases of COVID-19 during an outbreak in the area last month.