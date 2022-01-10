Hampton mom calls for fixes to 'horrible' intersection after son injured in crash

Hampton resident Jodi Leblanc has worried about the intersection of William Bell Drive, Highway 100 and Lakeside Road for years.

A few weeks ago, her worry skyrocketed to panic.

Leblanc's son, Zack Leblanc, 20, and a friend were on William Bell Drive headed to Saint John to catch the new Spider-Man movie on the evening of Dec. 17. As they approached the intersection, a car suddenly pulled into it from Lakeside Road, where there is a Stop sign.

Within half an hour, Leblanc got a call at work from her husband, Mark.

"He said 'Zack's been in a real bad accident and I'm on my way there,' " she said.

Leblanc headed over immediately, and when she saw the crumpled cars at the intersection, her heart sank.

"I wouldn't expect anybody to be walking after what I saw. The mess the cars left in that intersection was horrific."

Zack Leblanc, 20, suffered a broken rib in a collision at a main intersection in Hampton. His mother, Jodi Leblanc, says there have been too many accidents there and something needs to be done. (Submitted by Jodi Leblanc)

Miraculously, there were no fatalities. Leblanc's son and the other driver suffered broken ribs, and Zack's friend was uninjured.

Leblanc spent the first few weeks after the accident just making sure her son was going to be OK. But now she's turning her attention to the problematic intersection.

"That is a horrible area for accidents," she said, noting she has seen multiple crashes there over years, some of them fatal.

"There's no obstruction, it's a very clear area, I just don't understand how there are so many accidents there."

With Hampton growing and the roads getting busier, she worries the problem will only get worse.

At the very least, she said, she'd like to see full traffic lights installed there to replace the flashing yellow lights. Ideally, she'd like to see it get a complete redesign.

The car Zack Leblanc and his friend were in, after the crash. 'I don't know how anyone walked away from that,' his mom said. (Submitted by Jodi Leblanc)

Officials agree something needs to be done

Several officials are in agreement with Leblanc that something needs to be done.

The question is what, exactly.

Hampton MLA Gary Crossman said he heard about the accident on social media and met with Hampton Mayor Robert Doucet at the scene the next day.

They discussed concerns and "possible solutions," Crossman said, but the final decisions will rest with the Town of Hampton and with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Doucet said those wheels are already in motion.

"I have been concerned about this intersection for some time now," the mayor said in an email, noting that he has heard from residents who are concerned as well — even more so since this most recent crash.

The view from Lakeside Drive, approaching William Bell Drive. A driver entering William Bell from Lakeside collided with a car driven by Zack Leblanc two weeks ago, leaving both of them with broken bones. (Roger Cosman/CBC News)

According to the most recent Department of Transportation and Infrastructure data, there were six collisions at the intersection between 2014 and 2018.

Doucet thinks speed is a factor in some of the accidents, although there is no indication that either of the drivers in the collision Leblanc's son was involved in were speeding.

"I think that's underestimated" by some drivers, he said. "It needs to be addressed ASAP."

Doucet said he is weighing a variety of options to discuss with council, including traffic lights, rumble strips approaching the intersection, and a roundabout.

"I'm thinking a traffic circle might work best and keep traffic moving," he said.

But before any of those changes can be made, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will have to evaluate the intersection, communications officer Jeremy Trevors said.

The department will also review and analyze traffic data to determine whether changes are required, Trevors said in an email.

"As for what would trigger changes, a review would typically involve looking at current geometry, traffic volumes, collision history, existing control signage, markings, posted speed, prevailing speeds, and driver behaviour to name a few," he said.

In the meantime, Leblanc said she is feeling thankful but also uneasy.

Her son is still sore and suffering headaches, but he's home and back to work.

It could have been so much worse.

"It was so close to Christmas, it could have been a catastrophe for so many people,: Leblanc said. "I look at him and I'm so grateful that he's still with us.

"But I'm thinking about it all the time, about what could be done at that intersection."