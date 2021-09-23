Hampton funeral home a 'complete loss' after fire breaks out

A heavy fire Thursday morning extensively damaged Reid's Funeral Home, one of the oldest businesses in Hampton with roots going back to the mid-1800s.

Firefighters arrived on scene on Main Street at about 3 a.m. after receiving a call from someone who had driven by the funeral home and noticed the fire.

Mark Raeburn, the deputy chief of Hampton Fire Rescue, said at least 65 firefighters helped in the effort to put out the fire, including members of the Nauwigewauk Fire Department, Peninsula Volunteer Fire Department, and the Long Reach Fire Department.

Police were also on the scene about 39 kilometres northeast of Saint John.

No one was injured but the building is a "complete loss," Raeburn said.

In a statement on its website, Reid's says, "There was no harm to anyone resting at the funeral home and urns stored on the premises awaiting burial were rescued."

The statement also says families in the community who need Reid's services in the coming days will be accommodated at nearby funeral homes operated by the same owners.

Firefighters will remain on the site for the rest of the morning and Main Street has been reduced to one lane.