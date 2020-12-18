Saint John man killed in two-vehicle crash in Hampton

A Saint John man has died after a two-vehicle collision in Hampton on Friday morning.

The crash occurred at around 10 a.m. at Loggie Drive and William Bell Drive, where a fuel delivery truck driving west on William Bell Drive collided with a sedan.

The 66-year-old driver of the sedan, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene, Hampton RCMP said in a news release. They did not identify the driver.

The 70-year-old driver of the fuel delivery truck was not injured.

An investigation into the crash is continuing and an autopsy is scheduled to determine the man's exact cause of death, according to the RCMP release.