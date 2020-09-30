Businesses relying on Halloween face uncertain future

Cynthia Chaisson, manager at All Decked Out, a costume rental store in Miramichi, decided to put her shop's rental costumes up for sale this year.

Uncertainty around how to trick-or-treat safely and a reluctance to attend parties on account of the pandemic has put a damper on celebrations, so she decided to sell the collection of about 1000 costumes.

"Halloween historically has been a huge thing... as far as business goes, so this year is really different," said Chaisson.

All Decked Out will continue to sell costumes, make trophies, do screen printing, make copies and rent mascot costumes.

"It's just unrealistic to have rentals come in that need to be isolated or, extra cleaning, we're just not equipped for it this year," said Chaisson.

The store was opened 20 years ago on Water Street by her parents, but her father Gary Blackmore died last month, adding an extra layer of difficulty to an already hard year.

"You know we're doing things with two people instead of three and you have that emotional cloud hanging over you as well," said Chaisson.

She said the store was a destination for Halloween enthusiasts, drawing tourists from Quebec to Nova Scotia.

"They make a trip annually every year to the shop, so we're not expecting to see those customers this year," said Chaisson.

'Rentals probably won't be as big this year'

Carole DeGrace owns a costume rental business that she runs out of her home in Moncton. Mandy's Costume Rental has 2300 rentals available, DeGrace said most of her customers are adults.

She said if Halloween falls on a weekend, she can rent up to 500 costumes in a season but she's lowered her expectations.

"The rentals probably won't be as big this year, but we're still getting some that are looking for them," said DeGrace.

She recently submitted her COVID-19 safety plan to WorkSafe NB, and has the go-ahead to open next week.

DeGrace said popular costumes can be rented more than once a season, but she's changed that policy this year.

"They're going to take it and keep it right until November," she said.

Customers will be given staggered return dates to keep numbers in the shop down.

"Because we're a home business, so we don't have a big spot," said DeGrace.

No word from the province

The city of Edmunston recently announced that it will provide "Pumpkin Pitstops," which are planned stops for trick–or–treaters to "scare the volunteers on-hand," and get some candy.

It said it will not attempt to stop people from going door to door, but the city is encouraging kids and parents to use the pit stops as an alternative.

Woodstock town council passed a motion to restrict door-to-door trick–or–treating.

Many municipalities are waiting for direction from the province. Bruce Macfarlane, the communications director for the Department of Health, has said a list of recommendations for a safe Halloween is on the way.

With Halloween at the end of the month, parents, children and those whose businesses rely on Halloween are hoping to hear something soon.

Chaisson said October 1 is normally when her store goes into full Halloween mode, and that's one thing that will be the same this year.

'As long as the kids get their candy…'

She's hearing from customers who want to be able to do something to celebrate Halloween.

"It's been a really hard year for the kids, too, so they don't want to take that away from them," she said.

Chaisson said she is optimistic her store will carry on and that somehow Halloween celebrations can be salvaged.

"As long as the kids get their candy, I'd call it a success."