Teen arrested in Halloween prank that closed northern New Brunswick schools

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after allegedly making a prank call that closed schools in the province's North-West Francophone School District last week.

The boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon and was charged with criminal acts and public mischief.

A news release from the City of Edmundston announcing the arrest said the threatening call and the school closures "caused a lot of anguish in the community."

Last Wednesday, which was Halloween, more than 5,000 students and more than 400 teachers at 18 schools were affected by the closures in the Grand Falls, Edmundston, Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions.

The teen was released from custody but was ordered not to access the internet and to surrender all his electronic devices to the Edmundston police.

He will be back in court Dec. 5 to enter a plea.