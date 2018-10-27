13 terrifying haunted attractions to visit this Halloween weekend in New Brunswick

Creepy circuses. A mad scientist's abandoned laboratory. Haunted hiking trails. A ghost-besieged corn maze.

New Brunswick can be a pretty scary place at the best of times — and Halloween weekend in 2018 is no exception.

Behold: 13 blood-curdling seasonal attractions to scare even the hardiest horror junkie.

You've been warned.

1. APEGNB Haunted Tour. The Charlotte Street Arts Centre: 732 Charlotte St., Fredericton. Oct. 27 and 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission $10.

All proceeds from this year's infamous annual terror event by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of New Brunswick will benefit the Charlotte Street Arts Centre in Fredericton. (Submitted)

It's the 10th terrifying year for this notoriously scary event by the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of New Brunswick — and attendees can expect freaky light shows, scarier, bigger, "frighteningly awesome" attractions, and a brand new route. It's not just about the scares: Feels Good hosts a silent disco with a classic Halloween playlist, Graystone Brewing rocks the bar with a very special Haunted Brew. Wait times can swell in excess of two hours on Saturday night for this popular event, so get in line early. Proceeds to the Charlotte Street Arts Centre.

2. Wolokehkitimok Presents: Terror Tours. St. Mary's Cultural Centre: 42 Dedham St., St. Mary's First Nation. Oct. 27. Candy Hunt from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. terror tours from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. $5 candy hunt for kids, $13 Terror Tours.

The no-mercy Terror Tours at the St. Mary's Cultural Centre are promised to 'scare the soul out of your body.' Fortunately, there's also the candy hunt on Saturday afternoon for the little kids. (Submitted)

"Wolokehkitimok Manor has a long forgotten past … a malevolent force that once roamed the deserted halls," write the ghouls behind this chilling attraction at St. Mary's. This third annual haunted house by Wolokehkitimok promises extra scares in its "disturbed halls of horror," especially on the No Mercy Terror Tours, which they say will "scare the soul out of your body." Expect fog and strobe lights. Not recommended for those with epilepsy, asthma or heart problems. Little kids will have more fun at the candy hunt on Saturday afternoon.

3. Circus of Horror. Kent Theatre: 24 Coburg St., Saint John. Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. $5 adults, $2 for kids.

Freaked out by possessed dolls and evil clowns? Maybe the Circus of Horror in uptown Saint John Saturday night isn't for you. (Submitted by Beccy Cox)

The Kent Theatre is transformed Saturday night into a macabre circus which, according to organizer Beccy Cox, will feature "lots of jump scares and an overall good time." This clown-intensive house of horrors is intended to be "as scary as possible," so if you're petrified of Pennywise, maybe don't go. Special, less scary time for kids on Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. (no flashing lights or jump scares.)

4. Nightmare on School Street. The Kinsmen Centre: 141 School St., Fredericton. Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. $5 kids 12 and under, $10 adults.

Meet Alfie: one of the spooky, scary skeletons at Nightmare on School Street. (Submitted)

Billed as "Fredericton's scariest haunted attraction" Nightmare on School Street features undead forces, simulated gore and violence, and a lot of loud noises and smoke machines. Proceeds benefiting the CHIMO Helpline.

5. Laboratory of Terror Haunted Mansion Tour. The Ville Cooperative: 241 Canada St., Fredericton. Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 8 p.m. to midnight. $5. Ages 12+ (except with parent or guardian).

The Callithumpians Theatre Troupe and the Ville Cooperative present a mad scientist's nightmare this weekend at 241 Canada St. in Fredericton. (Submitted)

In the fall of 1923, Gibson Street Elementary "was a quiet little school in a quiet little community, but then in the Spring things started happening. It was just little oddities at first, but then students disappeared and the residents started … seeing things." Add a mad scientist locked in a lab, and you've got a nightmarish good time hosted by the Ville Cooperative and the Callithumpians Theatre Troupe. Proceeds support Leo Hayes Safe Grad.

6. Haunted Maze. Valley Corn Maze: 5991 Rte. 101, Blissville, about 50 kilometres south of Fredericton. Oct. 26 and Oct. 28. from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a low-scare time from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. $20 family pass, $7 adults, $5 students, free for kids under four.

This guy is having fun at the Haunted Corn Maze in Blissville. (Submitted)

There's something intrinsically unnerving about corn mazes — even more so when you add werewolves, creepy ghost children, and other horrifying presences stalking through the … stalks. This haunted maze in Blissville is now back for its second year. "Come out, come out, wherever you are," taunt the ghosts and ghouls. "[We] will be delighted to scare you. Try not to scream too loud!!"

7. Boo at the Zoo 2018. Magnetic Hill Zoo: 125 Magic Mountain Rd., Moncton. Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $12 general admission, $9 kids, $40 families.

Spooky, family-friendly fun this weekend at the Magnetic Hill Zoo. (Magnetic Hill Zoo)

The Magnetic Hill Zoo hosts a family-friendly Halloween event featuring decorations throughout the zoo's 40-acre park, and a range of mild, moderate, and scary Halloween venues for various ages. In addition to the low-key haunted hike, kids can, of course, visit the zoo animals, play on giant inflatables, get a glitter tattoo, and enjoy a pony ride (probably not very scary.)

8. All Hallow's Eve. Hawthorn Hill Academy and Waldweg Forest School, Scotch Settlement Road, about 14 kilometres north of Moncton, just a minute off of Route 115 on the right. Look for the school sign and parking across the street from house No. 98. Oct. 27 at 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Admission by donation.

A low-key All Hallows walk and scavenger hunt for the li'l pumpkins in your family at the Waldweg Forest School north of Moncton. (Submitted)

"The weekend before Halloween night, when the veils are beginning to get thinner and one can see into the "magic world," families are guided on "an enchanting journey of lit pathways past various scenes or characters." This journey through the "land of pumpkins" is designed for kids under eight: spot everything on the list in the jack-o-lantern scavenger hunt, then enjoy a campfire with snacks, apple cider, and stories. Wear warm clothing. Oganizers request no masks, scary effects, or television characters, please. Proceeds go to the building of a new schoolhouse.

9. Haunted Stroll on Currie Trail. The Currie House Museum: 100 Currie Lane, Fredericton Junction. Oct. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission by donation.

Don't go into the woods near historic Currie House this weekend. (Submitted)

Displays and spooky characters infest the woodland trails around historic Currie House with a certain eerie ambience. Admission by donation: all proceeds go to the Sunbury West Historical Society and Oromocto River Watershed.

10. Lost in the Woods. Side entrance under Jungle Jim's, 621 Fairville Blvd., Saint John. Oct. 27 & 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. $15 at the door. Ages 12+.

All proceeds from Scare to Care SJ's freaky 2018 instalment go toward Workers 4 Wishes. (Submitted)

"What you thought was a nice stroll through the woods may be your last," warns Scare to Care SJ, which runs a really intense, terrifyingly creepy haunted attraction each year in support of local charities. "You'll never want to go camping again! This is going to be SCARY!!" See if you have what it takes to make it through the woods — which, it should be noted, aren't actual woods, but the downstairs at Jungle Jims on the west side. This year, proceeds go to Workers 4 Wishes.

11. Haunted Zoo. Cherry Brook Zoo, 901 Foster Thurston Dr., Saint John. Oct. 27 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. $10.50 + tax for adults, $5.50 for children, families $26.50

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! The Cherry Brook Zoo is haunted for one night only this weekend. All proceeds go toward winter care for the animals. (Submitted)

For one night only, the Cherry Brook Zoo prepares a night of spooks and scares for those who dare. "This event is meant to scare you," organizers warn. "Not recommended for small children and is rated 13+." Lots of loud sounds, jumps, screaming, and unexpected spooks. Hot chocolate awaits.

12. Haunted Maze Trail. Fletcher's Farm, 99 Rasche St., Miramichi​. Oct. 27 and 28, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. $16 admission

Organizers promise a terrifying first year for the Haunted Maze in Miramichi. (Submitted)

It's the first year for this super-scary haunted maze trail in Miramichi, but they promise to pack a lot into an anticipated 15 to 20 minutes of walking time: "You will work your way through various themed areas, including a creepy carnival, and "zombie land" etc., not knowing what is around the next corner!" If you're in line by 9 p.m., you're guaranteed to go through the maze no matter how long the line is. No alcohol, no smoking, no touching the actors on the premises. Weather permitting.

13. The Running Dead. Killarney Lake Rotary Lodge, 1600 St. Mary's St., Fredericton. 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. $45 for runners, $10 for zombies.

Being chased by zombies sure is compelling motivation to run this spooky 5K race starting at Fredericton's Killarney Lake Rotary Lodge on Saturday morning. (Submitted by Biff Mitchell)

If your only chance of running 5K is if something's chasing you, this is your moment. Runners finish the course while being chased by zombies — who try to steal three flags you're given to wear at the starting line. No unauthorized zombies on the course (and runners aren't allowed to dress as zombies, because that would be confusing.) You can, however, totally dress as someone fleeing the zombie apocalypse. All proceeds go to the Fredericton Sexual Assault Centre.