Is Halloween still on? Expert says yes, but with cautions

Many New Brunswickers neither tricked nor treated last year, the idea of going door to door and touching the same candy as strangers proving to be more spooky than Halloween itself.

But armed with up-to-date COVID-19 information, one epidemiologist says it's possible to have a safe yet fun season this year.

It's been a tough year and people deserve a reprieve from the grief, difficulty and stress, University of Toronto epidemiologist Colin Furness said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"Let's do something that makes kids happy," he said.

However, he cautioned, COVID-19 is still out there, so we should "be smart about this."

The key is keeping masks on, groups small and interactions brief and outdoors.

"I think parents should be careful to avoid giant gaggles of kids, because I know that tends to happen," University of Toronto epidemiologist Colin Furness said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"Let's not do trick or treating in apartment hallways because that is actually worrisome. Let's do it all outdoors. Let's have parents be smart about this."

Furness said that while kids under age 12 still can't get vaccinated, many adults have gotten the shots, making them less likely to spread the illness.

Masks are still essential, he said.

Kids should wear community face masks instead of or under their Halloween costume masks this year. Adults should wear masks as well, he said, both those accompanying trick-or-treaters and those handing treats out at the door.

"The encounter that you have is so brief and with a little bit of fresh air and masks, this doesn't strike me as particularly dangerous."

How to make contact tracing easier

Gail Harding, spokesperson for the provincial Health Department, said the province has not developed formal Halloween guidance so far.

In an email, Harding said general public health guidelines still apply: masking, physical distancing, and frequent handwashing as much as possible.

She also pointed to the Canadian Paediatric Society's Halloween safety guidelines, which provide general safety guidance such as dressing in light colours and dressing for the weather.

To make contact tracing easier in the event that it is needed, Harding asks parents to do the following:

Plan your route in advance.

Limit trick-or-treating to one neighbourhood.

Keep track of the homes visited.

Anyone with a cellphone should download the COVID Alert app.

"As always, children should wash their hands before they leave their home and when they arrive home at the end of the night," Harding said. "Children should also wash their hands prior to eating any treats."

Carrying hand sanitizer is as important as the bag to carry the night's loot.

And for people not wishing to participate in trick-or-treating on Halloween, which falls on Sunday, Oct. 31, Furness suggested "maybe just leave a bucket on the doorstep."