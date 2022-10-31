Shrinkflation hitting trick-or-treaters in the gut

No, it's not your imagination. Halloween candy really is smaller than it used to be.

Sylvain Charlebois, a professor in food distribution policy at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said the reduction in size, or "shrinkflation," allows companies to sell a package with the same number of "units," but with less actual product in the package.

"It's not a mirage," said Charlebois, speaking to Information Morning Fredericton.

"You're basically getting less for the same price."

Sylvain Charlebois of Dalhousie University says inflation shoulders much of the blame for the shrinking treats, but there are other reasons. (Radio-Canada)

Shrinkflation isn't unique to Halloween candy.

It's a tactic companies have often used on any number of products, especially during times of rising inflation.

What makes it so visible in Halloween candy, said Charlebois, is the fact that it's only on the shelves once a year, so the smaller portions are more noticeable.

"From one year to the next, you can actually see a difference and that difference can be actually quite shocking," said Charlebois.

WATCH | Don't show your kids this video: Notice anything spooky about your Halloween candy? Duration 1:47 Featured Video Something wicked this way comes: shrinkflation haunts grocery shelves this year.

The blame for the shrinkage is multifaceted, he said.

Inflation, which has seemingly led to higher prices across the board, shoulders much of the blame.

But there are more specific, sweeter reasons.

The first is the high cost of cocoa, which Charlebois said is at record highs, with cocoa futures — essentially a contract to buy product at a predetermined price in the future — at a 44-year high.

That's not good news for chocolate lovers and future holiday treats.

Charlebois says higher prices for sugar and chocolate are affecting the size of some of your favourite treats. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

"Chocolate prices will continue to rise for a while," said Charlebois.

"It will affect chocolate sold during Christmas ... St. Valentine's and likely Easter as well."

Sugar is also at its highest price since 2011, he said, with a strike at the Vancouver-based Rogers Sugars complicating matters.

"Retail bakers are having a hard time getting sugar as well, so that's pushing sugar prices higher right now," said Charlebois.

Information Morning - Fredericton 6:43 ​Shrinkflation Featured Video ​Not even trick-or-treaters are safe from "shrinkflation." Jeanne Armstrong spoke to food researcher Sylvain Charlebois about why those mini Halloween treats are getting even smaller.

While smaller chocolates and candies are not fun — even with a "fun-sized" label — Charlebois said it's important to keep things in perspective.

"We're not talking about broccoli or salad here. It's candy. So let's not be overly dramatic about this."