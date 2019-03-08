Halifax brothers to stand trial for Woodstock-Maine border standoff

Two Halifax-area brothers who were charged after an incident that closed the Canada-U.S. border between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, for several hours are set to stand trial in Woodstock today.

Bailey Roy, 21, and Damien Roy, 22, have been charged with committing a hoax related to terrorist activity. They are also each facing a charge of obstruction of justice.

The RCMP say New Brunswick officers responded to a suspicious vehicle on Oct. 26, 2018, that had stopped on the roadway between the two border crossings around 10:15 a.m. Two men inside refused to communicate with Canada Border Services Agency officers or police.

The two men were arrested after about six hours.

The Roy brothers are being kept in different facilities because a judge has ordered a no-communication order between them.

There is a court-ordered publication ban on evidence pertaining to the case, preventing media from reporting more specific information about what's alleged to have happened on Oct. 26.

The trial is expected to only last a day, according to Crown prosecutor Brian Munn.