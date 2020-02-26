Habitat for Humanity looking for family to move into new Dieppe home
New build that could accommodate a large family expected to be ready in November
The snow-covered lot at the corner of Amirault and Jacques Streets in Dieppe is empty right now, but by November the site should have a brand new bungalow ready for a local family to move in.
Habitat for Humanity Moncton's executive director, Chantal Landry, said the family chosen for this home will be the 33rd family served by the non-profit that builds homes for those in need with the help of volunteers.
"This, by the end of the year, should be a single-home dwelling with a wonderful family inside that owns it," Landry said.
Applications are now being accepted and the family chosen will be expected to be "ambassadors" for Habitat for Humanity and to donate 500 volunteer hours.
"They're sharing their lives with us essentially — getting to know us and allowing us to get to know them. And be responsible homeowners, be good citizens, be good neighbours."
Landry expects families currently living in social housing, or those paying more than 30 per cent of their income in a market rental unit, will apply.
"We're looking for families that are either working or have long-term disability, are paying probably too much for rent, can't save for a down payment …don't have adequate housing so either it's too small, too expensive, unsafe."
Home could be perfect for newcomers
Landry knows there are many families who "dream of home ownership" but can't see any way to accomplish that goal.
She said Habitat for Humanity helps families by offering interest-free mortgages and ongoing support even after they have moved in.
"We're the builder and we're the banker and we're the support system so we're there in order to make sure that they're successful homeowners."
With a huge influx of newcomers to the Moncton area, Landry wonders if the new home might be a good fit for a family hoping to put down roots in the area.
"A lot of immigrant families are quite large and some of them are in social housing, some of them pay full market value, but they sometimes don't have the right accommodations for the size of their families and their needs so this house would be perfect for them."
The home will be a bungalow and could accommodate a small family of three or a large family of as many as seven.
Part of a larger solution
Landry is paying close attention to the ongoing need for emergency shelters and the increasing need for social housing in Greater Moncton, as more people struggle to find a safe and affordable place to live.
She hopes Habitat for Humanity will be part of the larger solution and will some day build a multi-unit housing project.
"We would love to do projects that are triplexes or even condo-style because that would have more impact, it would stretch our dollars and … it would be more impactful in the community."
Right now much of the focus is on people at the beginning of the housing continuum who are in need of emergency and social housing, but Landry hopes that Habitat for Humanity will help people to move toward home ownership.
"The housing continuum is incredibly important. That's why it's called the continuum. It means that every step is as crucial as the one prior or the one afterwards."
