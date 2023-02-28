Content
H&M closing in Saint John, 7 years after opening during Swedish company's expansion

The H&M store, one of the largest businesses at the McAllister Place mall in east Saint John, is closing.

The clothing store will close up shop at the McAllister Place mall by the end of March

Shane Fowler · CBC News ·
Red letters of H&M on the side of a building
H&M opened in Saint John in 2023 with the expectation of employing about 40 people. (CBC News)

The H&M store at the McAllister Place mall in Saint John is closing. 

The clothing store is one of the larger businesses at the mall, which has 90 other shops and services, according to its website.

An email from the Swedish company's media relations team confirmed the closure on Tuesday. 

"Yes, we can confirm this location will be closing in the near future," said Alix Herman, head of corporate communications for H&M North America.

"While physical stores will always remain important to us and something we continue to invest in, having the right stores in the right locations is vital to ensure our long-term and sustainable growth." 

A mall sign outside of a mall showing names of stores including H&M
H&M says it's important to put company store in the right locations. (Roger Cosman/CBC News)

Administration at the McAllister Place mall in east Saint John confirmed the store would be closing by the end of March. 

H&M did not provide details on how many staff would be affected by the closure.

When the clothing giant announced it was opening in 2016, it was expecting to hire around 40 people.

Only one H&M store remains in New Brunswick, in the CF Champlain mall in Dieppe. There was also a store in Fredericton's Regent Mall, but that location closed several years ago.

