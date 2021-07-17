Gyoza sold in Ontario, Quebec, Maritimes recalled for including allergens
HanSang brand Pork & Vegetable Gyoza includes milk and coconut, but doesn't say so on the label
A brand of gyoza sold in Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes is being recalled from grocery stores because of allergens not listed on the label.
HanSang brand Pork & Vegetable Gyoza, produced by Lemond Food Corp., has been pulled from shelves because it includes milk and coconut but does not list these ingredients on the label.
The product has a code of 04.06.2023 printed on the lower right corner of the back of the package.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the product was sold in stores in the Maritimes, Quebec and Ontario, but also may have been available nationwide.
The recall was prompted by a similar recall in another country.
There have been no reported reactions to the product but customers are urged to either discard the product or return it.
The agency said they will be conducting a food safety investigation.
