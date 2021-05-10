Man arrested in Rothesay after gunshot narrowly misses child sleeping in crib

A man has been arrested after a gunshot narrowly missed a child sleeping in a crib on Saturday, police say.

In a news release Monday, the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force said they were called to an apartment building on Sierra Avenue in Rothesay after a resident reported that a gunshot came through the floor of his child's bedroom and struck the crib the 20-month-old was sleeping in.

The resident heard the gunshot before discovering it struck the crib and missed the child.

Police said they secured the scene and arrested a 22-year-old man who lived in the building.

A search warrant was executed at his apartment, and a firearm and ammunition were seized.

The man, who wasn't named in the release, is now facing several firearms and criminal negligence charges and was released from custody on a promise to appear in court on July 20 at 9:30 a.m. in Saint John court, the release said.