RCMP arrest 3, seize guns and drugs from Woodstock-area home

The RCMP say they arrested three men and seized 17 guns after executing a search warrant at a home north of Woodstock.

In a news release issued Monday, the West District RCMP said officers, along with police dog services, executed the search warrant at a home on Wilmot Road in Wilmot at around 6 a.m. on Friday.

Police seized 17 firearms, including one that was loaded, various types of ammunition, crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and cash, the RCMP said.

A 28-year-old man and a 66-year-old man who are both from Wilmot, and a 36-year-old man from Elmwood, south of Woodstock, were arrested at the scene and later released, pending a court appearance.

The investigation is continuing, the RCMP said.

The RCMP asked anyone with information about illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood to contact local police.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 mobile app, or by secure web tips at www.crimenb.ca, RCMP said.