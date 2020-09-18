Donated guitars help to bring some peace to Fredericton's homeless
Two acoustic guitars are now in the hands of some of the cities most vulnerable at local shelter
In a normal year, Fredericton's downtown would have just been coming off a weekend full of music with the annual Harvest Jazz and Blues festival.
With usual festivities sidelined due to COVID-19, Joe Robichau is promising to pick up some up the slack with the help of two acoustic guitars donated to the Fredericton Homeless Shelters.
"I'll do my best," said Robichau.
A resident of St John House, Robichau has spent the last few days strumming and singing, thanks to the donation from the Fredericton Public Library.
"Singing and vibrations are good for the soul, it heals you," said Robichau, as he played sitting on the grass behind the shelter, next to the Saint John River.
"I think it's great for people who want to learn…," said Robichau. "It's a good hobby for them and keeps them out of trouble."
'It gives them peace'
The guitars were donated by the Fredericton Public Library, an original donation from an insurance company, Sun Life Financial.
Already shelter staff say they've noticed a difference.
"Having a musical instrument in the shelter is incredibly therapeutic," said Warren Maddox, the executive director of the Fredericton Homeless Shelters, "Not only does it give guys and gals something to do, but it gives them the chance to focus on something and let a whole bunch of other stuff go away."
"It gives them peace," said Maddox. "And it makes the place a little bit more homey."
Maddox says over the years the shelters have received a few musical donations, and they're always welcome.
"Except for drum sets," said Maddox. "We draw the line at drum sets."
