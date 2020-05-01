An electric connection: A classic Fender guitar finds its way home by chance

When John and Lisa McLaggan moved back to John's hometown of Saint John a decade or so ago, they couldn't have known how close they were to a piece of family history.

They settled in Grand Bay-Westfield, a suburb of the city, and moved in next door to Mike Lee.

The neighbours shared a common interest: music.

John and Lisa would soon build a career for themselves as folk music duo Tomato/Tomato. Lee had played in local bands around Saint John in the 1960s and '70s and still dabbled with his collection of guitars.

And as they got to know each other, conversation turned to John's last name.

"It turns out I bought a motorcycle a few years ago from John's father, Wayne," Lee said, "So we got talking family things and somehow I asked him if he knew David."

David McLaggan is John's uncle, who died tragically before John was born.

Lisa and John McLaggan have built a career in music as Tomato/Tomato. (Submitted Tomato/Tomato)

"And then I told him I had a surprise, and I took him up to my music room and showed him my guitar."

It all started with the Woodstock music festival and Mike Lee's desire to own a Fender Stratocaster.

"I was a young guy just learning to play guitar and saw Jimi Hendrix up there with a Stratocaster and thought I could play like him," Lee said.

"So I started looking for a Stratocaster and I found one I could buy from a young fellow named David McLaggan."

David McLaggan, who was killed at the age of 19 when his grandfather's service station exploded on Jan. 4, 1974. He is pictured here with his grandparents, Lois and Ed McLaggan. (McLaggan family)

David had purchased the 1964 Strat but lost interest in playing it. He sold guitar and amp to Lee, who admits he never achieved his dream of playing like Hendrix.

Since then, it's been part of his guitar collection.

Lee said John McLaggan seemed to have an immediate connection to the instrument.

"I could feel the pull of the guitar towards him."

"He seemed to know a bit about it and was quite excited about it, especially since it had been in his family and had been in the possession of his uncle, who he had never met."

In this postcard from the early 1970s, the McLaggan gas station is visible. It is the white building on the cliff, upper right, on the far side of the river gorge. It exploded on Jan. 4, 1974, killing five people and injuring six others. (E. Otto)

On the evening of Jan. 4, 1974, a Friday, 19-year-old David was working at his grandfather's Irving gas station, on the eastern end of the Reversing Falls Bridge.

A transport truck driver attempting to manoeuvre his truck and trailer in the service station lot struck one of the gas pumps, knocking it over and causing gasoline to spill out.

Somehow, the gas and vapours ignited.

Newspaper reports of the day say witnesses from across the city saw a sheet of blue light that flashed upward hundreds of feet in the air. Then the place erupted in a fireball.

People reported cracked and shattered windows, cracked plaster and objects knocked off shelves and tables from the shockwave.

Windows shattered at the General Hospital, about three kilometres from the blast.

The fire continued to burn well into Saturday as rubber and petroleum products fuelled it. A harbour fire boat was brought up to pump seawater onto the site to help firefighters get control of the blaze.

Five people were killed, including David McLaggan.

Hard to process

John McLaggan said he has only been able to learn small details about his uncle over the years.

His death was a tragedy for the family and evokes painful memories.

So finding himself in Mike Lee's music room, holding his uncle's guitar, was a strange feeling.

"It definitely took me a second to process," he said, "It wasn't something I was expecting at all."

"You know, the guitar was something my dad had spoken of when I started playing the guitar. He had mentioned a few times 'You know, your Uncle David used to play guitar, a Strat and an old Fender amp.'

"So I was pretty blown away. Speechless is probably the word."

The Strat goes home

McLaggan said there wasn't any talk of the guitar changing hands at that point.

That didn't come until a little bit later.

"John had a Telecaster, another Fender guitar that he had souped up … and I had asked him, 'if you ever decide to sell that, I wouldn't mind adding that to my collection,'" Lee said.

"And a little smile came across his face and we started talking about how big my collection should be."

Lee is happy with the trade, and that the old Stratocaster is in the right hands.

"It's where it should be, and the story is about the guitar and about family, friends. It's found its right home."

John is happy, too. The '64 Stratocaster was built just before the Fender company was sold to CBS, which led to a decline in quality of the famous brand, so it's a classic Fender.

Nine-year-old Lucy McLaggan with the 1964 Fender Stratocaster that once belonged to her great uncle. Her father says Lucy already 'has her eye on it.' (submitted John McLaggan)

McLaggan said this one sounds like the guitar you'd hear on Buddy Holly tracks.

And all it really needed was a bit of rewiring and a refurbishing of the body. He has already used it on some songs on the duo's new album currently in production.

It looks like it will be staying in the family, as well.

"Lucy already has her eye on it," McLaggan said of his nine-year-old daughter.

McLaggan said early on in the lockdown, his wife looked over all his instruments and gear and in a moment of dark humour said, 'You know, if you die I'm selling all this stuff.'

To which Lucy replied, "But not Uncle David's guitar, right?"