Saint John man pleads guilty to possessing child porn and trying to extort nude photos

A 33-year-old Saint John man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and trying to extort nude images from three young people.

Andrew Michael Douglas appeared by video link from jail for Tuesday morning's scheduled court appearance and pleaded guilty to all seven charges against him.

The offences occurred between Jan. 1, 2020, and Aug. 5, 2021, and involved three victims under the age of 18.

He also pleaded guilty to violating a probation order from 2017. He will be sentenced on all charges on Feb. 3 and will remain in jail until then.

Defence lawyer Wesley McIntosh requested a pre-sentence report, which will outline some of Douglas's personal circumstances, while Crown prosecutor Jill Knee said all three victims will be asked to provide victim-impact statements for the judge to consider in sentencing.

The details of the latest offences were not relayed in court Tuesday, but in August, the New Brunswick RCMP announced that Douglas had been charged with luring a child following an investigation by its Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

The news release said police believe Douglas "used several social media platforms to communicate with other individuals and are seeking information regarding other possible victims."

They said he may have used different names or usernames, including Alex McyIntyre, Alex Melanson-McIntyre, Kyle Langan, Sam Mitchell, and "landonshields100."

Previous history

Douglas has a history of sex offences. In 2011, he was registered as a sex offender after he admitted to trying to persuade a 10-year-old girl to show him her breasts, while he was pretending to be another young girl on Facebook.

In 2017, Douglas was sentenced to two years in jail for sexually assaulting a man in a Saint John special care home where they both lived.

Douglas was serving a conditional sentence for a 2016 sexual assault when he was placed in the home by the Department of Social Development.