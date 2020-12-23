What's open and closed over the holidays
After a year full of uncertainty and unprecedented operating hours, here's a list of what's open and what's closed this holiday season.
Almost everything closed Friday and Saturday
After a year full of uncertainty and unprecedented operating hours, here's a list of what's open and what's closed on Friday, Christmas Day, and Saturday, Boxing Day.
Retail and grocery
- Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Walmart and most other stores are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
- Fredericton's Regent Mall and Moncton's CF Champlain mall close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen on Dec. 27.
- Saint John's McAllister Place closed both holidays.
- The Boyce Farmers Market in Fredericton is open on Dec. 24 until 1 p.m. Closed Boxing Day.
- Saint John City Market is closed.
- Cannabis NB is closed both days.
- NB Liquor stores close at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and reopen on Dec. 27.
- Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open Christmas Day with limited hours. Most are open at least part of the day on Boxing Day.
Government offices, public services
- Fredericton Transit, Codiac Transpo and Saint John Transit will not operate either day.
- Service New Brunswick and Service Canada are closed.
- Post offices are closed.
- Banks are closed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.