What's open and closed over the holidays

After a year full of uncertainty and unprecedented operating hours, here's a list of what's open and what's closed on Friday, Christmas Day, and Saturday, Boxing Day.

Retail and grocery

Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, Walmart and most other stores are closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Fredericton's Regent Mall and Moncton's CF Champlain mall close at 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve and reopen on Dec. 27.

Saint John's McAllister Place closed both holidays.

The Boyce Farmers Market in Fredericton is open on Dec. 24 until 1 p.m. Closed Boxing Day.

Saint John City Market is closed.

Cannabis NB is closed both days.

NB Liquor stores close at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and reopen on Dec. 27.

Some Shoppers Drug Mart locations will be open Christmas Day with limited hours. Most are open at least part of the day on Boxing Day.

Government offices, public services