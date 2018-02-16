Your guide to what's open and closed over the Christmas holidays

It's that time of year again, when the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping comes to a close — at least for a couple of days.

Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Retail and grocery

Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore and Walmart are closed.

NB Liquor are closed.

Cannabis NB are closed.

Fredericton's Regent Mall, Moncton's CF Champlain Place and Saint John's McAllister Place are closed.

The Saint John City Market is closed.

Some pharmacies, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, are open but have limited hours.

Government offices, public services

Fredericton Transit, Saint John Transit and Codiac Transpo will not be operating.

Service New Brunswick and Service Canada are closed.

Public libraries in the province are closed.

Post offices are closed.

Banks are closed.

Recreation