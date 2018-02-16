Your guide to what's open and closed over the Christmas holidays
It's that time of year again — when the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping comes to an end — at least until Boxing Day sales.
Most grocery stores, malls and public services are closed
It's that time of year again, when the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping comes to a close — at least for a couple of days.
Here's what's open and closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
Retail and grocery
- Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore and Walmart are closed.
- NB Liquor are closed.
- Cannabis NB are closed.
- Fredericton's Regent Mall, Moncton's CF Champlain Place and Saint John's McAllister Place are closed.
- The Saint John City Market is closed.
- Some pharmacies, such as Shoppers Drug Mart, are open but have limited hours.
Government offices, public services
- Fredericton Transit, Saint John Transit and Codiac Transpo will not be operating.
- Service New Brunswick and Service Canada are closed.
- Public libraries in the province are closed.
- Post offices are closed.
- Banks are closed.
Recreation
- The Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton is closed Christmas Day but will reopen at noon on Boxing Day.
- In Saint John, the New Brunswick Museum is closed.
- Resurgo Place in Moncton is closed.
- Most Cineplex Theatres are open.
