Slain Fredericton police officer's horse escorts owner to final send off

A close friend of a slain Fredericton police officer will be a key part of the funeral procession for two police officers killed in a shooting in the city on Aug. 10.

Grimsby, a 10-year-old standardbred racehorse partly owned by Const. Sara Burns, will follow behind the hearses of Burns and Const. Robb Costello.

The horse will be led by Grimsby's co-owner, Stefan Decourcey, a constable with the Fredericton police.

Brent Briggs is the former manager of the Fredericton Raceway where Grimsby raced.

He said Burns was an acquaintance whom he would see at the race track.

"She was a very nice person, very pleasant," said Briggs.

"She seemed to really enjoy being around the racetrack. She really loved the horse."

Grimsby is pictured with his co-owner, Sara Burns and her husband Steven. (Brent Briggs)

Burns and Costello were killed along with two civilians, Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright.

A 48-year-old Fredericton man, Matthew Vincent Raymond, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder related to the shootings.

While the families of the fallen officers, and Fredericton at large, are mourning the shooting deaths, Briggs said animals are also affected.

"Horses certainly pick up cues from people," said Briggs. "They're very sensitive to the people that they know well."

Funeral begins at 1 p.m.

The funeral procession will begin at noon, leaving from Fredericton High School and heading to the Aitken Centre for the 1 p.m. funeral.

A live stream of the funeral can be found here.