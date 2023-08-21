Hidden in plain sight: Grimross Canal changed the landscape of Gagetown

Gagetown Creek and Gagetown Island are well-known natural features of the St. John River by the village of Gagetown.

Looking at them now it's hard to believe they have existed for less than 200 years … sort of.

Their creation is the result of an 1860s engineering project aimed at invigorating the local economy, but it's difficult to see that now.

"This is one of those things where it was built long enough ago and it's sort of one of those things that hides in plain sight," said historian James Upham, who contributes to the Roadside History series carried on CBC Radio's Information Morning in the Summer.

"This would be sort of like if we built the Confederation Bridge but sort of forgot about it and didn't notice."

19th century Gagetown

Nineteenth-century Gagetown was a much different place than it is today.

Instead of a sleepy tourist community, Gagetown was a major hub in the then-British colony, both in terms of transportation and the economy.

"Gagetown was very nearly the provincial capital," said Upham.

"Gagetown is very centrally located, very important location, strategically located as well."

There was only one thing holding the village back — a thin strip of land.

Peninsula problems

Back then there was no Gagetown Island, only Grimross Neck, a peninsula that incorporated the land of the now-island, along with a small strip of land connecting it to the mainland.

But that small strip of land made it more difficult for people and goods to get in and out of Gagetown.

Either people would have to portage over the peninsula, or travel around the peninsula and go up Harts Creek, which is now incorporated by Gagetown Creek.

Gagetown had always been an important port for riverboat travel, but it was more time consuming before the canal. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick/P53\4)

The answer to the Grimross Neck problem was relatively simple — a canal that would turn the peninsula into an island and transform Harts Creek into the longer thruway, Gagetown Creek.

But simple doesn't mean easy.

"When that was dug, dynamite was basically a brand new concept," said Upham.

"Most of that would have been done by hand. A lot of gunpowder, a lot of picks and shovels and spades."

Political will

The colonial government thought it was worth both the effort and the price tag, and the legislature passed the first act relating to the Grimross Canal in 1839.

It appointed a board of commissioners, set aside £1,250 — which today would be worth about $183,000 Cdn — to build the canal, and mandated that it would be "public property, free from toll."

The route southbound riverboats would have had to take to get to Gagetown before the canal was built. (Google Maps)

But construction on the canal wasn't completed until 1864.

One of the reasons for this were questions about the motives of one of the canal's most vocal proponents who also happened to own the land where the canal would be built and stood to gain a significant profit.

"They actually waited for that fella to die," said Upham.

"Shortly after his death, [they] purchased the land and built the canal."

Modern equivalents

The canal was a godsend for the community, which at the time was built on trade and passenger service along the St. John River's riverboat route.

The shorter route southbound riverboats took after the canal's construction. (Google Maps)

While it may seem odd to go through the trouble of building a canal to slightly shorten a river commute, Upham said these kinds of conversations continue even today.

"This would be similar to 'Do we want the highway to come close to our town, so we have people coming to town easily or do we want the highway to be a long way from town, so it's harder for people to get here?,'" said Upham.

"We have arguments in the province still about where to locate airports.… These are, you know, still things that get coped with around here. This is an example of a thing like that."

