Fredericton's Grimross Brewing Company had some unexpected visitors this week, but they showed up while the business was closed, and they weren't there for beer.

At about 12:45 a.m. on Monday, someone driving a red pickup truck pulled into the brewery's parking lot on Bishop Drive, drove around to the rear of the building, then made off with the brewery's unassembled patio, which had been scheduled to be set up in the coming days.

Caught on security camera, the truck can be seen driving into the lot, and reversing to the far-right corner where the flat sections of wooden patio decking lay on the ground next to two dumpster bins.

The truck's licence plate isn't visible. Nor are the people in the truck.

"I mean, by the footage, they kind of just showed up — drove in their pickup truck, tailgate down, backed right in," said Phil Noseworthy, general manager at Grimross.

"They kind of jammed it in there. It's sticking out one side [of the truck]. They got it on there enough to get it at least, you know, out of our camera shot and down the road."

Thieves delay start of Fredericton brewery's patio season CBC News New Brunswick 0:45 Thieves loaded Grimross Brewing’s disassembled patio into the bed of a truck and drove off. 0:45

Alycia Bartlett, spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force said in an email that police are still investigating after receiving a call about a theft from a business in the 600 block of Bishop Drive on Tuesday.

Noseworthy said every year the patio is disassembled into smaller pieces and stored indoors until the weather warms up.

As has been done in past years, Noseworthy said, the patio was left disassembled outside at the back of the building until staff were ready to put it together.

While they have had a few odd items stolen from their property in the past, never has anyone made off with the entire patio.

"There's always been people around who do little things like, you know, two-by-fours and things like that go missing, but nothing, you know, nothing of great value.

"So then that's kind of been the impetus of the, you know, security cameras and things like that."

Grimross Brewing Company usually sets up its patio when the weather gets warm. (Submitted by Grimross Brewing Company)

Noseworthy said the patio weighs at least a few hundred pounds, but he couldn't comment on how much it cost the business. He said the owner is considering whether it's worth filing an insurance claim for.

While the theft might have delayed the brewery's patio season slightly, Noseworthy said he's confident it will have a new one soon.

"Being in the industry we're in, everyone's pretty crafty, and, you know, we have a lot of skilled people.

"And I mean, our community, we've had people reach out, and so we've had a lot of support from other businesses and some contractors and things like that, so, you know, we'll be working on something different and, you know, maybe incorporate more green space or things like that."