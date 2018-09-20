From seat losses to splits, here's how polling analyst sees election

Éric Grenier has spent the past few weeks crunching the data on the New Brunswick provincial election. But with just a few days to go, he's still not sure who is going to win.

The polls give the edge to the Liberals, but he thinks there is still a possibility the PCs could take it too. Grenier is CBC's polling analyst and runs Poll Tracker, which aggregates all publicly available polling data.

He said it can be particularly tricky to predict results in New Brunswick.

"In Atlantic Canada, the candidate matters a huge deal," said Grenier. "There's not a lot of voters in these ridings of course because there's smaller population, so it doesn't take a lot of swing."

Grenier took questions about polling around the province during a Facebook Live Q&A on Thursday. We've written out some highlights, or you can watch the full thing below.

How drastic are the francophone/anglophone splits between Liberals and PCs and could it have an impact deciding on the outcome?

"Absolutely ... the Liberals are polling somewhere around 60 to 64 per cent among francophone New Brunswickers and the PCs somewhere between 14 and 23 per cent so that's a big gap in favour of the Liberals. Among anglophones, you're looking at between 29 and 33 per cent for the Liberals and between 36 and 39 per cent for the PCs, so that's a PC advantage among anglophones.

"It does have an impact on the seats because it suggests the Liberals are well positioned to win a lot of seats in northern New Brunswick where it's predominantly francophone, but that in the anglophone ridings in southern New Brunswick, it could be really close races and the PCs could win more of those.

Brian Gallant's Liberals have a wide lead in the polls among francophone New Brunswickers, but are trailing among anglophones. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

"There's a historic disadvantage for the Liberals because of how they have generally done better among francophones than the PCs, and on average, they need to at least win by two or three points to at least have a good chance of winning a majority government."

Are any of the leaders at real risk of not winning their seat?

"I wouldn't say that either Brian Gallant or Blaine Higgs would be at any risk. They are relatively safe ridings for the PCs and the Liberals. David Coon is probably also in a good position to be re-elected in Fredericton because the Greens had just under seven per cent of the vote in 2014. But if you're look at where they are in the polls now, they are at eight to 11 per cent in the Forum and Leger polls and in the Poll Tracker we have them at just under 10 per cent, so you expect that the Greens would likely be in a better position.

Party leaders, left to right, Jennifer McKenzie of the NDP, David Coon of the Green Party, People's Alliance Kris Austin, Liberal Brian Gallant, PC Blain Higgs pose for photos before the start of the New Brunswick leaders debate in Riverview. (Marc Grandmaison/The Canadian Press)

"Kris Austin, who is in Fredericton-Grand Lake, people seem to think that he has a pretty good chance to win. He only lost in 2014 by 26 votes and when we're talking about the People's Alliance going from two per cent to potentially double digits provincewide, I think he can find 26 votes in his riding.

"For Jennifer McKenzie in Saint John Harbour, that might be a little trickier for her. We're not seeing the New Democrats doing very well right now. They are at just under six per cent when they had 13 per cent in the last election … it's hard to say at the individual level what could happen there, and if the splits work out in her favour then maybe she could surprise as well."

Does the increase in turnout at advance polls suggest anything about the actual vote, or is it just part of a trend toward convenience?

"It's probably part of that trend toward convenience. We've actually seen turnout in advance polls increase in a number of provinces and a number of elections recently, so I think it might have more to do with more people deciding that they want to vote early rather than waiting until election day."

How many current PC ridings are in danger due to vote-splitting from the People's Alliance?

"There's quite a number of them where that could be a factor because this is really one of the things that's a little bit unknown and really interesting in this campaign is what's happening with the People's Alliance.

"This is its third election. They took two per cent of the vote in 2014 and in this campaign, they are running 30 candidates in the 49 ridings. But the latest polls … had the People's Alliance at 10 per cent and … 15 per cent. So that's a big chunk of the vote. We don't know exactly how it will turn out at the riding level, but we do get the indication that a lot of it is concentrated in the Fredericton area.

In studio with PC leader Blaine Higgs, left, and People's Alliance leader Kris Austin. (Nathalie Sturgeon/CBC)

"I think that's where we are likely to see them have a big chunk of the vote, where you could see some ridings where they are in double digits, maybe over 20 per cent as well.

"We shouldn't assume that all of the People's Alliance vote is coming from the PCs. Some of it could be coming from other parties."

Does your poll tracking give you any insight into voter turnout this year versus previous?

"No. I have always found it very difficult to try to predict for voter turnout. And often for the elections where we feel like there is going to be an increase in turnout, it doesn't always turn out to be the case. So I don't know if there is any way to guess what turnout will be in this campaign.

"This is a really interesting election and I would hope that people are really engaged in it and really are going to go out and cast a ballot because in a lot of these ridings, with the kind of votes we are looking at, we are looking at pretty dramatic splits in some of these ridings where you could have three, four parties at least at the 15 per cent mark in some of these ridings. When you have that happening, then you are talking about a case of just a few dozen votes deciding the outcome. There were some ridings like that in 2014, so every vote matters."

These answers have been edited and condensed for length and clarity. To watch the full Facebook Live, click here.

Subscribe to our election newsletter

Get the latest election updates delivered right to your inbox with The 506er. Subscribe here. And then let us know what you think by emailing us: the506er@cbc.ca.