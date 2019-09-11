Greg Thompson, long-time politician and Saint Croix MLA, dies at 72

Greg Thompson, the MLA for Saint Croix, has died, confirmed Louis Léger, the New Brunswick premier's chief of staff.

He was 72.

Thompson was a long-time Tory representative for southwestern New Brunswick at the federal and provincial levels.

He was elected to the House of Commons in 1988, representing the Carleton-Charlotte riding. He was defeated in 1993, but went on to represent the New Brunswick Southwest riding in 1997, 2000, 2004, 2006 and 2008.

While in Ottawa in 2006, Thompson was appointed veteran affairs minister in Stephen Harper's cabinet.

Thompson was appointed minister of intergovernmental affairs on Nov. 9, 2018, after winning the Saint Croix riding and defeating former Liberal MLA John Ames in the 2018 provincial election.

The premier's office will be issuing a statement on Thompson's death later this morning.