Greens overcome storm to host Fredericton town hall

When Wednesday's nasty snow storm threatened to cancel a town-hall talk from Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May attendants grabbed shovels.

The parking lot at the Wilmont Church was opened up, clearing the way for more than 50 people to hear the party leader take questions and address concerns for close to two hours.

"You are my focus group," May told attendees, as she stated the purpose of her current tour across the country was to gauge the issues are important to Canadians and supporters heading into this year's federal election.

Topics were wide-ranging as the crowd dictated what was discussed.

May spoke on everything from combating fake-news with education, to what she considers a snail's pace on reaction to climate change.

Responses to questions and concerns from the crowd were often detailed and breathless.

On numerous occasions, responses to queries would start with a historical reference, weave through the lessons learned, and form her take on a solution to a modern problem.

Renewable energy

May compared the government's resistance to renewable energy and industry to the whaling industry of centuries past.

"Would they have been subsidizing harpoons and whaling jobs and keep it going because we don't want to lose those," said May to a chuckling crowd.

More than 50 people attended the Green Party gathering to listen to Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May speak on a variety of issues raised by the crowd. (Shane Fowler/CBC) "It's mind-boggling that our governments are getting in the way of a change that is inevitable."

The green party leader repeatedly decried both the Harper and the Trudeau governments for either neglecting climate change issues altogether, or not taking it seriously enough, often following up her criticism with her own strategies.

May suggested moving towards a renewable energy economy, eliminating the need for fossil fuels and phasing out the selling of combustion engine vehicles by as early as 2025.

Those in the crowd offered up no pushback to any of the ideas or criticisms offered by May.

Taeyon Kim, one of those in attendance at Wednesday nights meeting urged May to take her concerns about climate change to Ottawa. (Shane Fowler/CBC) The town hall style meeting appeared to be made up primarily of Green Party supporters, including David Coon, leader of the provincial Green Party and MLA for Fredericton-South who co-hosted the event.

"Our survival is definitely at stake," said attendee Taeyon Kim, who urged May to take the crowds repeated concerns back to Ottawa.

"And our government is not treating it that way."

Praise for NB MP

But among the barbs directed at parties of a different colour, May did give credit to a New Brunswick MP for a job well done in restoring environmental protections.

She used the work done by Dominic LeBlanc as an example of what she says a strong MP can do.

Provincial Green Party Leader and MLA for Fredericton-South, David Coon, hosted May in Fredericton on Wednesday evening. (Shane Fowler/CBC) "Dominic did a great job," said May

"The fisheries act, Bill C-68, is terrific. It not only repairs everything Harper broke, it makes it better."

However, May environmental assessment legislation that she says preserves Harper era policies.

"It's a terrible piece of legislation," said May.

May will continue her stay in Fredericton Thursday speaking to St. Thomas University students this afternoon and giving the annual Viscount Bennett lecture at the University of New Brunswick this evening.

She will continue her east coast tour Friday, traveling to Halifax.