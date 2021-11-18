Greens say province needs to work faster on protecting infrastructure from climate change

With extreme weather washing out roads and hammering communities on two of Canada's coasts, New Brunswick's Green Party is calling on the Higgs government to move faster to upgrade provincial infrastructure to withstand the effects of climate change.

Green Leader David Coon says the province should be using more of its carbon-tax revenue to strengthen roads and bridges rather than to subsidize research into small nuclear reactors.

"They need to start overhauling the infrastructure in the province so that it is hardened against an increasingly unstable climate, in order to protect communities and New Brunswickers in the face of intense storms and flooding," Coon said.

The double whammy of severe rain, wind and flooding in both British Columbia and Newfoundland and Labrador has brought home how warming temperatures can wreak havoc and prove costly to communities.

Several holes at the Highland Links Golf Course in Cape Breton remained submerged after Tuesday's heavy rainfall. The screenshots above were taken 24 hours apart, the most recent Wednesday morning. (Stills from Nova Scotia Webcams)

Coon says faster action is needed in this province, which has 5,500 kilometres of coastline and six islands where people live year-round.

"We're a coastal province but very little is being done to protect the people who live within our coastal zone," he said.

This week the Higgs government released a list of environmental projects funded with $34 million of the province's carbon-tax revenue it devoted to a new Climate Change Fund.

Projects range from culvert studies and climate mitigation efforts on farms, to electric-vehicle subsidies and development of a "carbon calculator" for New Brunswick businesses.

There is also $75,000 to look at how New Brunswick's forests absorb carbon dioxide and offset emissions, and $300,000 to fund the registry for large industry to record their emissions under the provincial's carbon pricing system.

The Higgs government has been touting small modular reactor like this one being designed by Oakville-based Terrestrial Energy. (Terrestrial Energy)

By far the largest item is $10 million for research on small modular nuclear reactors, which Coon calls unproven and costly "pie-in-the-sky technology."

Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman says his officials are busy on a number of fronts, including new flood mapping that will be released soon.

"This department and this government are on top of things like never before," he said in question period Tuesday.

But the Greens say more needs to be done, faster. Coon said the main road on Grand Manan and key roads in the Acadian Peninsula are being threatened by erosion caused by rising sea levels.

He said the adoption of a coastal zone policy two decades ago was based on the assumption that legislation would follow to protect those zones.

"That's not been done. There's been no talk of it whatsoever. It's as if the coastal communities in our province don't exist."

Green Party Leader David Coon questions the decision to put $10 million earmarked for climate change mitigation toward research on small nuclear reactors. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

The Greens are also pushing for the release of a study into potential flooding in the Chignecto Isthmus, a narrow neck of land connecting New Brunswick and Nova Scotia that is close to sea level.

A network of dikes keep tides from the Bay of Fundy out, but Memramcook-Tantramar Green MLA Megan Mitton says it's "one major storm away from disastrous flooding."

The study funded by New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and the federal government was first promised in the spring, then in the summer.

Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Jill Green agreed the area is "an incredibly important connection", with $50 million in trade each day moving on the Trans-Canada Highway and the CN rail line there.

She said New Brunswick took the lead on the study and her department has a draft of the report. They'll brief federal and Nova Scotia officials in early December and will then release it.

A heavy rainstorm over the southwest coast of Newfoundland was expected to bring another 50 mm to 80 mm of rain on Wednesday. (Troy Turner/CBC)

Crossman said he discussed extreme weather, flooding and erosion when he met for the first time recently with his new federal counterpart Stephen Guilbeault.

He said they also talked "briefly" about the future of NB Power's Belledune generating station, the last coal-fired electricity plant in New Brunswick.

Ottawa's climate plan requires the phasing out of all coal-fired electricity generation by 2030, but New Brunswick is asking for a so-called equivalency agreement that would led NB Power run the plant until 2040.

Under the province's proposal, Belledune would emit the same volume of greenhouse gas over that longer period.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Gary Crossman says his department is on top of climate change issues 'like never before.' (CBC)

At the COP26 global meeting on climate change, Guilbeault said Ottawa remains committed to the 2030 phase-out but didn't explicitly say whether he was ruling out an extension for Belledune.

"We did ask about flexibility and we're looking forward to the next meeting coming up, hopefully in the near future," Crossman said this week. "New Brunswick's a small province and we're doing the best we can to move ahead."

Crossman said a legally required update to the province's Climate Change Action Plan, due by the end of this year, will be released "soon in the new year, very soon."