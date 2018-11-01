Green Party will support Liberal government's throne speech

Three Green Party members of the New Brunswick Legislature will support the Liberal government's throne speech in a series of crucial confidence votes Friday morning.

Rookie MLAs Megan Mitton and Kevin Arseneau announced their intentions in the legislature Thursday morning. Party leader David Coon later told reporters he would vote the same way.

Their decision gives Liberal Premier Brian Gallant's government 23 votes on Friday. The legislature will vote on a motion to support the Oct. 23 throne speech.

A win for the Liberals would allow the party to continue to govern. A loss would lead to a Progressive Conservative government being sworn in.

The Green decision means the Liberals are still one vote short of the 24 votes they need in the 49-seat legislature. Speaker Daniel Guitard would likely follow parliamentary convention and keep the government alive if he has to break a 24-24 tie.

