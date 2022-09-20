Firefighters battling blaze at Green Pig Country Market in Salisbury

Firefighters in the Moncton, N.B., area are fighting a fire at the Green Pig Country Market in Salisbury, N.B.

The market is known for its fresh vegetables and corn maze. It's located about 20 kilometres southwest of Moncton.

Salisbury Mayor Rob Campbell called the news "a sad situation" and said the market is important to the community.

"It's huge… it's an economic backbone for the community," said Campbell. "They draw in people from all over the region and tourists off the highway."

He said firefighters from Moncton, Dieppe, Riverview, Salisbury and Petitcodiac are on scene.

Campbell said he isn't sure when the fire started. He said he passed the market around 7:20 p.m. AT and did not see signs of a fire.

Fire officials could not be reached Monday evening.