Green Leader David Coon celebrates again in Fredericton South
Green Party leader is projected winner of 2nd term in New Brunswick Legislature
Green Party Leader David Coon has done it again, winning Fredericton South a second time — and this time, he may not be a caucus of one in the legislature.
"The people of Fredericton-South voted for hope, not fear," an emotional Coon said to supporters Monday night. "They voted for kindness. They voted for change, not the status quo. And you voted for goodwill, not out of anger."
Soon after polls closed, Coon had a commanding lead over Liberal Susan Holt, Progressive Conservative Scott Smith, New Democrat Chris Durrant and People's Alliance candidate Bonnie Mae Clark.
Coon thanked the voters of Fredericton South, his wife and two daughters, his campaign team and all the Green Party volunteers.
He also promised to make Fredericton South the "greenest, most amazing place to live in this province."
"My commitment as the MLA is to continue to work as hard as I possibly can to serve all the people of this riding, anglophone, Francophone, newcomers, Indigenous," he said.
Liberals had pinned their hopes on Holt, who has a long track record with the party, in business and in the volunteer sector.
But Coon was receiving close to 60 per cent of the vote as results came in.
Coon stepped into the history books in 2014, when his victory in Fredericton South gave the Green Party its first-ever seat in the New Brunswick Legislature.
He became the only third party member in the house and only the second Green Party candidate to win a seat in a provincial legislature in Canada. Andrew Weaver was elected for the Greens in British Columbia in 2013.
Issues to tackle
Fredericton South is one of the most urban ridings in the province, covering the downtown area of Fredericton and reaching across two universities and a college and across the uptown as well.
But the party hoped to make inroads elsewhere this time around, and results so far Monday have the Greens in contention in at least two other 48 ridings, Memramcook-Tantramar and Kent North.
Federal Green Party Leader Elizabeth May visited the province twice to help the provincial election campaign, and the party was optimistic about its chances of winning at least one more seat.
On Monday night, Coon expected he'd soon be more than a caucus of one.
"We'll be able to applaud each other's speeches," he told supporters.
While the Green Party has been a home for environmental activists and ideas for responding to climate change, Coon's platform covered a wide range of policy areas, including education, health and the economy.
Coon has been particularly passionate about a basic income guarantee program to ensure people on income assistance had enough money to meet basic needs.
He also advocated a 10 per cent shift in consumer spending from imported goods and services to local, which Coon contended would create 14,000 jobs and add $1.8 billion to the provincial economy annually.
With files from Bobbi-Jean MacKinnon
