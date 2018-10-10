No deal: Green Party won't formally side with Liberals or PCs

The Green Party says no formal deal has been made with either the Liberals or Progressive Conservatives that will help determine who governs New Brunswick.

Although there have been discussions with the two major parties, Green Party Leader David Coon said Wednesday that grounds for a formal deal are not there.

Instead, he and his party drafted a "declaration of intent" and are inviting MLAs from each party to sign on.

The provincial election Sept. 24 left no party holding a majority of seats in a new legislature. The PCs won 22 seats, the Liberals 21, and the Greens and People's Alliance three each.

Gallant has said he will try to win the confidence of the legislature with the support of the Green Party when the assembly convenes Oct. 23.

Coon, with the other two Greens who were elected, Megan Mitton and Kevin Arseneau, held a news conference to announce the party's declaration of intent.

The declaration of intent focuses on respecting Indigenous and treaty rights, rights to service in both English and French, and a need to address fiscal and ecological debts.

On language and Indigenous rights, Coon said the declaration refers to Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms, so every party should be able to sign on.