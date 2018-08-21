Green Party campaign focuses on giving New Brunswickers service

As campaign season gets underway, the Green Party says it would restructure government to give New Brunswickers the services they need but often don't get.

"Fundamentally, it's about service, it's about service to the people of our province," Green Party Leader David Coon said Tuesday as the party launched its campaign for the Sept. 24 election.

While the election campaign officially starts Thursday, Liberal leader Brian Gallant has already boarded his campaign bus and the Progressive Conservatives plan to hit the road Wednesday.

We actually need to restructure what we've got and ensure that services are community-driven, which they are not now, so they actually serve the needs of the people in the way they need to be served. - David Coon, Green Party leader

The Greens began their campaign under the slogan "It starts here, at home," and Coon cut the ribbon at the party's regional office on Smythe Street in Fredericton.

He said he hopes to persuade voters his party is an alternative to the Liberals and Progressive Conservatives who have been rotating in an out of power for years.

"I hope to inspire and we hope to inspire New Brunswickers to see us as a real alternative to the old parties flip-flopping back and forth, ping-ponging back and forth, between the Liberals and Tories and Tories and Liberals," said Coon, who was elected to the legislature in 2014 as the member for Fredericton South.

Platform to focus on 'service'

The party will announce its platform on Monday, but Coon, the only Green Party member to sit in the legislature, said the platform will be about "service."

"We have heard what people have been calling for in this province, how they feel so poorly served by the both Liberal and past Tory governments, and we will change that," he said.

"We are committed to working shoulder to shoulder with the people of this province to ensure that the kinds of services they need when they need them are there, of the quality that they should be, and to ensure that the role of government is actually substantive and not just spin."

Although he didn't say exactly how the party would achieve this, Coon suggested it will take more than a few small adjustments.

During the campaign, he said, the Greens will emphasize decentralizing decision-making and restructuring government.

Those two approaches "will deliver better services with responsible budgeting that's sustainable," Coon said.

At the launch of the Green campaign Tuesday, Coon, who is running for re-election in Fredericton South, cut the ribbon at the party's regional office on Smythe Street in Fredericton. (Sarah Morin/CBC)

"Tweaking won't work. We need system change, because the systems the way they are are self-perpetuating and making decisions that only perpetuate the problems."

The Green Party website says there are candidates in all 49 ridings in New Brunswick.

The Green Party, which is running candidates in all 40 ridings, says it will release its platform on Monday. (Sarah Morin/CBC)

The Poll Tracker suggests the Greens have 9.4 per cent support so far.

Early polling also suggests smaller third parties, like the Greens, New Democrats and People's Alliance, could play a significant role.

Coon said the Green campaign will be based on "hope not fear and despair."

"We will put the service back in public service and compassion in its delivery. We will put the care back in health care and home care. And we will put responsibility back into budget-making.

"People want to see government that is value-driven, government with a vision, and that's what the Greens plan to bring to government."