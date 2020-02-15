A Green Party MLA confirms he is the subject of a complaint made against an MLA earlier this week.

Kent North MLA Kevin Arseneau said he decided to come forward as the subject of the complaint after it was reported in the media.

"I will not go into details because I respect the work that will be done under the Legislature's Respectful Workplace and Harassment Policy, but I would like to clarify certain points," Arseneau said in a press release.

Earlier this week, Daniel Guitard, the Speaker of the New Brunswick Legislature, confirmed that a harassment complaint was filed against an MLA, but would not elaborate.

The incident took place at a meeting of the legislative administration committee.

Arseneau said another MLA approached him, verbally assaulted him and prevented him from leaving the room.

"Despite my repeated requests to stop and let me leave, the person continued to verbally assault me," said Arseneau.

"To ensure my own safety, I calmly pushed the person out of my way so that I could leave the room."

Arseneau alleges the MLA continued to follow and verbally assault him until "other people intervened."

'I have the right to do my job'

The identity of the other MLA has not been disclosed.

Arseneau said he doesn't regret what he did and said he felt threatened.

"I will stand up because I maintain that I have the right to do my job in a safe work environment," said Arseneau.

"That right also belongs to every man, woman and child. If you have ever found yourself in a situation of harassment, never hesitate to speak out against your harassers."